    Kaiserslautern, Germany (ots) - Wendeware AG presents its innovative AMPERIX®
    energy management system - consisting of the powerful AMPERIX® energy managers
    and the associated AMPERIX® portal myPowerGrid.

    The AMPERIX® energy management system enables the efficient control of energy
    producers, consumers, storage and consumption in almost all buildings - from
    commercial and industrial properties to single-family homes and apartment
    buildings, also optimizing across different locations.

    "Intelligent algorithms, partially based on artificial intelligence, and
    user-friendly user interfaces of the AMPERIX® energy management system enable
    users to implement efficient and customized energy management strategies to
    solve complex tasks flexibly and quickly and to continuously monitor their
    success. The close cooperation with the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for
    Industrial Mathematics in Kaiserslautern underlines the innovative power of
    AMPERIX® EMS.

    "The energy transition is entering the next phase. We are taking innovative
    paths to advance it with the best possible technology," says Jochen Marwede, CEO
    of Wendeware AG.

    Customers from industry, trade, commerce and private households trust the
    performance and reliability of AMPERIX® energy management systems and value the
    comprehensive Wendeware service, from upfront analysis to commissioning and
    customer training to after-sales support. Wendeware offers the
    manufacturer-independent AMPERIX® EMS in the customer's OEM design for leading
    manufacturers of energy components and large-scale solar installers.

    You are cordially invited to meet the Wendeware AG-Team in Hall B5 Stand 139 at
    "The smarter E Europe 2024" to find out more about the future of energy
    management.

