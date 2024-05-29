Orchestrating Energy
The AMPERIX® EMS (FOTO)
Kaiserslautern, Germany (ots) - Wendeware AG presents its innovative AMPERIX®
energy management system - consisting of the powerful AMPERIX® energy managers
and the associated AMPERIX® portal myPowerGrid.
The AMPERIX® energy management system enables the efficient control of energy
producers, consumers, storage and consumption in almost all buildings - from
commercial and industrial properties to single-family homes and apartment
buildings, also optimizing across different locations.
"Intelligent algorithms, partially based on artificial intelligence, and
user-friendly user interfaces of the AMPERIX® energy management system enable
users to implement efficient and customized energy management strategies to
solve complex tasks flexibly and quickly and to continuously monitor their
success. The close cooperation with the renowned Fraunhofer Institute for
Industrial Mathematics in Kaiserslautern underlines the innovative power of
AMPERIX® EMS.
"The energy transition is entering the next phase. We are taking innovative
paths to advance it with the best possible technology," says Jochen Marwede, CEO
of Wendeware AG.
Customers from industry, trade, commerce and private households trust the
performance and reliability of AMPERIX® energy management systems and value the
comprehensive Wendeware service, from upfront analysis to commissioning and
customer training to after-sales support. Wendeware offers the
manufacturer-independent AMPERIX® EMS in the customer's OEM design for leading
manufacturers of energy components and large-scale solar installers.
You are cordially invited to meet the Wendeware AG-Team in Hall B5 Stand 139 at
"The smarter E Europe 2024" to find out more about the future of energy
management.
Pressekontakt:
Denise Ertl
CMO Wendeware AG
mailto:denise.ertl@wendeware.com
+49 (0) 631-31604908
+49 (0) 176-72782346
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/175032/5790214
OTS: Wendeware AG
