Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert collaborate to identify therapeutic targets in obesity and metabolic diseases

Evotec will use PanOmics technologies to generate large omics data sets

Lille University Hospital will provide human biological samples and clinical data from ABOS Biobank

Collaboration aims to identify and validate key mechanisms of obesity and metabolic diseases

Obesity is a major public health problem affecting over one billion adults globally

E.MPD is Evotec's translational molecular patient database for data-driven partnerships and innovative medicines.

The next important date, Ordinary General Meeting 2024, at Evotec is on 10.06.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,6075EUR and was up +0,64 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,6250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.613,39PKT (-1,88 %).





