    In a groundbreaking collaboration, Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert join forces to tackle obesity and metabolic diseases, leveraging cutting-edge PanOmics technologies and valuable clinical data.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert collaborate to identify therapeutic targets in obesity and metabolic diseases
    • Evotec will use PanOmics technologies to generate large omics data sets
    • Lille University Hospital will provide human biological samples and clinical data from ABOS Biobank
    • Collaboration aims to identify and validate key mechanisms of obesity and metabolic diseases
    • Obesity is a major public health problem affecting over one billion adults globally
    • E.MPD is Evotec's translational molecular patient database for data-driven partnerships and innovative medicines.

