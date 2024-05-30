Evotec Teams Up with Inserm to Tackle Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert join forces to tackle obesity and metabolic diseases, leveraging cutting-edge PanOmics technologies and valuable clinical data.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert collaborate to identify therapeutic targets in obesity and metabolic diseases
- Evotec will use PanOmics technologies to generate large omics data sets
- Lille University Hospital will provide human biological samples and clinical data from ABOS Biobank
- Collaboration aims to identify and validate key mechanisms of obesity and metabolic diseases
- Obesity is a major public health problem affecting over one billion adults globally
- E.MPD is Evotec's translational molecular patient database for data-driven partnerships and innovative medicines.
