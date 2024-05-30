Xiamen, China (ots) - Ampace is set to unveil new products in ees Europe on 19

June at 14:00 CEST, featuring the Full Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero

Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner.



According to BloombergNEF (https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-energy-storage-mar

ket-records-biggest-jump-yet/) 's forecasts, the global energy storage market

will grow 21% annually to 137GW/442GWh by 2030. Meanwhile, EnergyTrend (https://

www.energytrend.com/research/20240403-46277.html#:~:text=According%20to%20Trendf

orce%20projections%2C%20new,expected%20to%20slow%20down%20slightly.) predicted a

significant surge in global energy storage system deployments in 2024. These

projections underscore the pivotal role of energy storage systems in businesses,

offering long-term benefits such as reduced carbon footprint and cost savings.





However, the industry still faces a fundamental problem with energy storagesystems as they are highly vulnerable to heat. Therefore, temperature managementtechnology is vital to the system's durability, efficiency, and, mostimportantly, safety.Traditionally, battery storage relies on air or liquid cooling systems, but bothhave setbacks for users. For example, the surrounding temperature and aircirculation greatly affect the performance of air conditioning systems, and themaintenance costs of the liquid cooling system are significantly higher.The disadvantages of the two traditional cooling systems hinder users'profitability and growth. So, Ampace, the leading brand in China's residentialenergy storage exports in 2023, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research(GGII), has achieved a massive breakthrough in the industry by pioneering theindustry-first Full Temp. Range Control Technology across the full temperaturerange without auxiliary cooling, a feat that was previously consideredunattainable. The innovative Full Temp. Range Control Technology is great newsto the users and a game-changer for the industry.Ampace's Full Temp. Range Control Technology has abandoned traditional liquidcooling and air-conditioning methods with a minimal design which sets a newstandard for commercial and industry energy storage products, enhancingreliability and economic efficiency. It's a significant leap towards a moresustainable and cost-effective future of energy storage, sparking optimism andexcitement in the industry.Aside from the Full Temp. Range Control Technology, Ampace also developed theKunlun Battery Cell 2.0, supported by the new GT40 technology. It also newmaterial application and new structure design for efficiency, reliability, and alonger life cycle than other battery cells. This technology has been applied toAmpace's commercial and industrial products, ensuring the stability of thetemperature, reducing carbon emissions, and allowing customers to reduce theircosts through cutting-edge technology.Ampace is gearing up for a momentous event. On 19 June at 14:00 CEST, they willunveil their highly anticipated new product, powered by the innovative FullTemp. Range Control Technology of Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditionerand Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, at the company's booth in ees Europe. This event isof utmost importance and promises to showcase Ampace's cutting-edge energystorage solutions, spanning commercial and industrial, residential, and portableenergy storage systems. Stay tuned for this exciting development!Pressekontakt:Name: Kiki XueTitle: Ampace PRTel: +86 13055211666Email: mailto:xueqq@ampacetech.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175035/5790274OTS: Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited