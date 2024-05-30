    checkAd

    Xiamen, China (ots) - Ampace is set to unveil new products in ees Europe on 19
    June at 14:00 CEST, featuring the Full Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero
    Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner.

    According to BloombergNEF (https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-energy-storage-mar
    ket-records-biggest-jump-yet/) 's forecasts, the global energy storage market
    will grow 21% annually to 137GW/442GWh by 2030. Meanwhile, EnergyTrend (https://
    www.energytrend.com/research/20240403-46277.html#:~:text=According%20to%20Trendf
    orce%20projections%2C%20new,expected%20to%20slow%20down%20slightly.) predicted a
    significant surge in global energy storage system deployments in 2024. These
    projections underscore the pivotal role of energy storage systems in businesses,
    offering long-term benefits such as reduced carbon footprint and cost savings.

    However, the industry still faces a fundamental problem with energy storage
    systems as they are highly vulnerable to heat. Therefore, temperature management
    technology is vital to the system's durability, efficiency, and, most
    importantly, safety.

    Traditionally, battery storage relies on air or liquid cooling systems, but both
    have setbacks for users. For example, the surrounding temperature and air
    circulation greatly affect the performance of air conditioning systems, and the
    maintenance costs of the liquid cooling system are significantly higher.

    The disadvantages of the two traditional cooling systems hinder users'
    profitability and growth. So, Ampace, the leading brand in China's residential
    energy storage exports in 2023, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research
    (GGII), has achieved a massive breakthrough in the industry by pioneering the
    industry-first Full Temp. Range Control Technology across the full temperature
    range without auxiliary cooling, a feat that was previously considered
    unattainable. The innovative Full Temp. Range Control Technology is great news
    to the users and a game-changer for the industry.

    Ampace's Full Temp. Range Control Technology has abandoned traditional liquid
    cooling and air-conditioning methods with a minimal design which sets a new
    standard for commercial and industry energy storage products, enhancing
    reliability and economic efficiency. It's a significant leap towards a more
    sustainable and cost-effective future of energy storage, sparking optimism and
    excitement in the industry.

    Aside from the Full Temp. Range Control Technology, Ampace also developed the
    Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, supported by the new GT40 technology. It also new
    material application and new structure design for efficiency, reliability, and a
    longer life cycle than other battery cells. This technology has been applied to
    Ampace's commercial and industrial products, ensuring the stability of the
    temperature, reducing carbon emissions, and allowing customers to reduce their
    costs through cutting-edge technology.

    Ampace is gearing up for a momentous event. On 19 June at 14:00 CEST, they will
    unveil their highly anticipated new product, powered by the innovative Full
    Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner
    and Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, at the company's booth in ees Europe. This event is
    of utmost importance and promises to showcase Ampace's cutting-edge energy
    storage solutions, spanning commercial and industrial, residential, and portable
    energy storage systems. Stay tuned for this exciting development!

