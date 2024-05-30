Ampace
Elevating to the Next Level with Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner / Ampace is set to unveil a series of new products at ees Europe (FOTO)
Xiamen, China (ots) - Ampace is set to unveil new products in ees Europe on 19
June at 14:00 CEST, featuring the Full Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero
Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner.
According to BloombergNEF (https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-energy-storage-mar
ket-records-biggest-jump-yet/) 's forecasts, the global energy storage market
will grow 21% annually to 137GW/442GWh by 2030. Meanwhile, EnergyTrend (https://
www.energytrend.com/research/20240403-46277.html#:~:text=According%20to%20Trendf
orce%20projections%2C%20new,expected%20to%20slow%20down%20slightly.) predicted a
significant surge in global energy storage system deployments in 2024. These
projections underscore the pivotal role of energy storage systems in businesses,
offering long-term benefits such as reduced carbon footprint and cost savings.
However, the industry still faces a fundamental problem with energy storage
systems as they are highly vulnerable to heat. Therefore, temperature management
technology is vital to the system's durability, efficiency, and, most
importantly, safety.
Traditionally, battery storage relies on air or liquid cooling systems, but both
have setbacks for users. For example, the surrounding temperature and air
circulation greatly affect the performance of air conditioning systems, and the
maintenance costs of the liquid cooling system are significantly higher.
The disadvantages of the two traditional cooling systems hinder users'
profitability and growth. So, Ampace, the leading brand in China's residential
energy storage exports in 2023, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research
(GGII), has achieved a massive breakthrough in the industry by pioneering the
industry-first Full Temp. Range Control Technology across the full temperature
range without auxiliary cooling, a feat that was previously considered
unattainable. The innovative Full Temp. Range Control Technology is great news
to the users and a game-changer for the industry.
Ampace's Full Temp. Range Control Technology has abandoned traditional liquid
cooling and air-conditioning methods with a minimal design which sets a new
standard for commercial and industry energy storage products, enhancing
reliability and economic efficiency. It's a significant leap towards a more
sustainable and cost-effective future of energy storage, sparking optimism and
excitement in the industry.
Aside from the Full Temp. Range Control Technology, Ampace also developed the
Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, supported by the new GT40 technology. It also new
material application and new structure design for efficiency, reliability, and a
longer life cycle than other battery cells. This technology has been applied to
Ampace's commercial and industrial products, ensuring the stability of the
temperature, reducing carbon emissions, and allowing customers to reduce their
costs through cutting-edge technology.
Ampace is gearing up for a momentous event. On 19 June at 14:00 CEST, they will
unveil their highly anticipated new product, powered by the innovative Full
Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner
and Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, at the company's booth in ees Europe. This event is
of utmost importance and promises to showcase Ampace's cutting-edge energy
storage solutions, spanning commercial and industrial, residential, and portable
energy storage systems. Stay tuned for this exciting development!
Pressekontakt:
Name: Kiki Xue
Title: Ampace PR
Tel: +86 13055211666
Email: mailto:xueqq@ampacetech.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175035/5790274
OTS: Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited
