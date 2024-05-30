Focus on the delivery experience to drive growth, nShift urges mid-size retailers
London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift guide outlines the digital innovations that
will help ambitious businesses stand out and grow fastest
Deliveries are a make-or-break factor for online shoppers: they rarely buy again
from retailers that get deliveries wrong. Growing numbers of up-and-coming,
mid-size retailers are focusing on building the best delivery experience to
build customer loyalty and accelerate growth.
nShift, the global leader in delivery & experience management, today publishes a
new guide, " How mid-size retailers can drive ecommerce success with deliveries
(https://nshift.com/how-mid-size-retailers-can-drive-ecommerce-success-with-deli
veries) ". The guide makes the case retailers that send between 10,000 and one
million parcels each year - to place delivery management and experience software
at the heart of their investment priorities.
The guide shows how investing in delivery & experience management (DMXM) can
help retailers strengthen the customer experience, promote growth, make the best
use of data, and keep abreast of future innovations.
The best delivery and experience management solution offers mid-size retailers:
1. Scalability - The ability to tap into a ready-made carrier library with 1000+
connections means relevant choices for customers at checkout. It also means
retailers can ship to new customers overseas as easily as to those in their
home country.
2. A flexible platform for the long-term - Retailers' needs change as their
business develops. But they can ill-afford the cost and disruption of
adapting their systems as they go. The right platform affords them the
flexibility to customize, integrate, and plan around.
3. Access to real delivery innovation - What may seem a cutting-edge customer
experience today soon becomes yesterday's news. Retailers can stay ahead of
these trends by sourcing software from companies with the resources to
continually invest in new services.
4. Cost-effectiveness - Done right; delivery management and experience can
improve warehouse productivity, increase conversion rates, and improve sales.
nShift offers a clear pathway for mid-size retailers to see the returns on
their delivery management investment.
5. Ongoing support and uptime - No retailer can afford downtime or slow
processes. To help them ensure experiences are always-on, and
always-brilliant, nShift tailors the service and support it provides to the
specific needs of mid-size retailers.
6. Integration with key business systems - The delivery & experience management
platform plays a key role in a complex retail technology ecosystem that
includes ERP systems, shopping carts, warehouse management, and more. With
over 450 integrations to third-party systems, nShift's platform is quick and
easy to connect.
Jeroen Terheggen, VP for Mid-Market at nShift said: "The delivery experience is
a crucial part of the wider customer journey. What happens after customers click
"buy" determines whether they shop again. Many mid-size retailers may think they
can economize by managing without a delivery and experience management system,
or by building their own. That's a false economy. Our DMXM solutions for
mid-market retailers can help them retain customers and grow - with pricing and
support that fit around their needs and priorities."
Read the full guide, " Delivery management for ambitious retailers: buy, don't
build (https://nshift.com/how-mid-size-retailers-can-drive-ecommerce-success-wit
h-deliveries) ".
The manner, speed, and experience around dries is a key "moment of truth" for
customers. Research has found that 53% of consumers abandoned the purchasing
process due to excessively long shipping times1. Out of online shoppers, 85% say
that a bad delivery experience would discourage them from buying from the same
retailer again2.
Contact:
James Ellerington,
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
(+44) 07725 534941
