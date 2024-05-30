    checkAd

     Focus on the delivery experience to drive growth, nShift urges mid-size retailers

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift guide outlines the digital innovations that
    will help ambitious businesses stand out and grow fastest

    Deliveries are a make-or-break factor for online shoppers: they rarely buy again
    from retailers that get deliveries wrong. Growing numbers of up-and-coming,
    mid-size retailers are focusing on building the best delivery experience to
    build customer loyalty and accelerate growth.

    nShift, the global leader in delivery & experience management, today publishes a
    new guide, " How mid-size retailers can drive ecommerce success with deliveries
    (https://nshift.com/how-mid-size-retailers-can-drive-ecommerce-success-with-deli
    veries) ". The guide makes the case retailers that send between 10,000 and one
    million parcels each year - to place delivery management and experience software
    at the heart of their investment priorities.

    The guide shows how investing in delivery & experience management (DMXM) can
    help retailers strengthen the customer experience, promote growth, make the best
    use of data, and keep abreast of future innovations.

    The best delivery and experience management solution offers mid-size retailers:

    1. Scalability - The ability to tap into a ready-made carrier library with 1000+
    connections means relevant choices for customers at checkout. It also means
    retailers can ship to new customers overseas as easily as to those in their
    home country.
    2. A flexible platform for the long-term - Retailers' needs change as their
    business develops. But they can ill-afford the cost and disruption of
    adapting their systems as they go. The right platform affords them the
    flexibility to customize, integrate, and plan around.
    3. Access to real delivery innovation - What may seem a cutting-edge customer
    experience today soon becomes yesterday's news. Retailers can stay ahead of
    these trends by sourcing software from companies with the resources to
    continually invest in new services.
    4. Cost-effectiveness - Done right; delivery management and experience can
    improve warehouse productivity, increase conversion rates, and improve sales.
    nShift offers a clear pathway for mid-size retailers to see the returns on
    their delivery management investment.
    5. Ongoing support and uptime - No retailer can afford downtime or slow
    processes. To help them ensure experiences are always-on, and
    always-brilliant, nShift tailors the service and support it provides to the
    specific needs of mid-size retailers.
    6. Integration with key business systems - The delivery & experience management
    platform plays a key role in a complex retail technology ecosystem that
    includes ERP systems, shopping carts, warehouse management, and more. With
    over 450 integrations to third-party systems, nShift's platform is quick and
    easy to connect.

    Jeroen Terheggen, VP for Mid-Market at nShift said: "The delivery experience is
    a crucial part of the wider customer journey. What happens after customers click
    "buy" determines whether they shop again. Many mid-size retailers may think they
    can economize by managing without a delivery and experience management system,
    or by building their own. That's a false economy. Our DMXM solutions for
    mid-market retailers can help them retain customers and grow - with pricing and
    support that fit around their needs and priorities."

    Read the full guide, " Delivery management for ambitious retailers: buy, don't
    build (https://nshift.com/how-mid-size-retailers-can-drive-ecommerce-success-wit
    h-deliveries) ".

    The manner, speed, and experience around dries is a key "moment of truth" for
    customers. Research has found that 53% of consumers abandoned the purchasing
    process due to excessively long shipping times1. Out of online shoppers, 85% say
    that a bad delivery experience would discourage them from buying from the same
    retailer again2.

    1 https://www.marketingprofs.com/articles/2019/42235/overcoming-the-top-7-reason
    s-for-shopping-cart-abandonment

    2 https://www.ipsos.com/en/ecommerce-marketplaces-delivery-experience

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/focus-on-the-d
    elivery-experience-to-drive-growth-nshift-urges-mid-size-retailers-302158523.htm
    l

    Contact:

    James Ellerington,
    James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    (+44) 07725 534941

