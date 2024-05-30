London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift guide outlines the digital innovations that

will help ambitious businesses stand out and grow fastest



Deliveries are a make-or-break factor for online shoppers: they rarely buy again

from retailers that get deliveries wrong. Growing numbers of up-and-coming,

mid-size retailers are focusing on building the best delivery experience to

build customer loyalty and accelerate growth.



nShift, the global leader in delivery & experience management, today publishes a

new guide, " How mid-size retailers can drive ecommerce success with deliveries

(https://nshift.com/how-mid-size-retailers-can-drive-ecommerce-success-with-deli

veries) ". The guide makes the case retailers that send between 10,000 and one

million parcels each year - to place delivery management and experience software

at the heart of their investment priorities.





The guide shows how investing in delivery & experience management (DMXM) canhelp retailers strengthen the customer experience, promote growth, make the bestuse of data, and keep abreast of future innovations.The best delivery and experience management solution offers mid-size retailers:1. Scalability - The ability to tap into a ready-made carrier library with 1000+connections means relevant choices for customers at checkout. It also meansretailers can ship to new customers overseas as easily as to those in theirhome country.2. A flexible platform for the long-term - Retailers' needs change as theirbusiness develops. But they can ill-afford the cost and disruption ofadapting their systems as they go. The right platform affords them theflexibility to customize, integrate, and plan around.3. Access to real delivery innovation - What may seem a cutting-edge customerexperience today soon becomes yesterday's news. Retailers can stay ahead ofthese trends by sourcing software from companies with the resources tocontinually invest in new services.4. Cost-effectiveness - Done right; delivery management and experience canimprove warehouse productivity, increase conversion rates, and improve sales.nShift offers a clear pathway for mid-size retailers to see the returns ontheir delivery management investment.5. Ongoing support and uptime - No retailer can afford downtime or slowprocesses. To help them ensure experiences are always-on, andalways-brilliant, nShift tailors the service and support it provides to thespecific needs of mid-size retailers.6. Integration with key business systems - The delivery & experience managementplatform plays a key role in a complex retail technology ecosystem thatincludes ERP systems, shopping carts, warehouse management, and more. Withover 450 integrations to third-party systems, nShift's platform is quick andeasy to connect.Jeroen Terheggen, VP for Mid-Market at nShift said: "The delivery experience isa crucial part of the wider customer journey. What happens after customers click"buy" determines whether they shop again. Many mid-size retailers may think theycan economize by managing without a delivery and experience management system,or by building their own. That's a false economy. Our DMXM solutions formid-market retailers can help them retain customers and grow - with pricing andsupport that fit around their needs and priorities."Read the full guide, " Delivery management for ambitious retailers: buy, don'tbuild (https://nshift.com/how-mid-size-retailers-can-drive-ecommerce-success-with-deliveries) ".The manner, speed, and experience around dries is a key "moment of truth" forcustomers. Research has found that 53% of consumers abandoned the purchasingprocess due to excessively long shipping times1. Out of online shoppers, 85% saythat a bad delivery experience would discourage them from buying from the sameretailer again2.1 https://www.marketingprofs.com/articles/2019/42235/overcoming-the-top-7-reasons-for-shopping-cart-abandonment2 https://www.ipsos.com/en/ecommerce-marketplaces-delivery-experience