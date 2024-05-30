London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Once-daily topical treatment of mild / moderate alopecia areata (AA) with 1%

STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint of >30% Severity of Alopecia Tool

(SALT) score improvement compared to patients receiving placebo (p<0.0096)

- Multiple secondary endpoints met with significant total hair regrowth across

the 1% and 2% dose groups

- STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events

- STS-01 has the potential to become the first approved therapy and standard of

care for mild / moderate alopecia areata, (SALT score <50), which represents

over half of the estimated 800,000 AA patients in the US



Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today

announced positive topline results from its randomised, placebo-controlled,

multi-dose Phase II trial evaluating STS-01 as a treatment for mild / moderate

AA.





At 24 weeks, 75.9% of patients treated with once-daily topical dosing of 1%

STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint (achieving >30% improvement in SALT

score) compared to 36.7% receiving placebo (p<0.0096). In addition, 19% and 27%

of patients on 1% and 2% STS-01, respectively, achieved total hair regrowth

(SALT 0), compared to 3% receiving placebo with a clear dose response

identified. STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events. Complete

study results are expected to be presented at a future medical meeting.



Arash Mostaghini, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brigham & Women's

Hospital, said,



"These results are extremely encouraging. They validate the potential for STS-01

to provide mild-to- moderate alopecia sufferers with a safe and effective

treatment for this debilitating condition. I am also excited by the prospect of

targeting total hair regrowth in this patient group."



Mild / moderate alopecia areata (less than 50% hair loss / SALT score <50),

represents over half of the 800,000 AA patients in the US1 and is associated

with a significant disease burden, including depression and anxiety. The impact

on quality of life for mild / moderate patients is equivalent to those with

severe AA2 and yet no approved therapies exist for these patients.



David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This data gives us clarity and

confidence in moving into late-stage clinical development for this product. We

thank all the patients, investigators and healthcare staff who participated in

this study."



About Soterios Pharma



Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences company, which is

focused on developing and commercialising medicines for dermatology diseases

with major unmet needs. https://www.soteriospharma.com/



About the Phase II Trial



The randomised, placebo-controlled, multi-dose Phase II trial evaluated the

safety and efficacy of STS-01 in the treatment of mild / moderate AA when

applied for 24 weeks. A total of 158 participants were randomised to receive one

of four doses of STS-01 (0.25%, 0.5%, 1% or 2%) or placebo, with effect being

measured based on improvement in the SALT score.



About STS-01



The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety profile in

dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response and the

proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There is

extensive preclinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and safety

profile in AA.



1. Mostaghimi, A., et al, JAMA Dermatol. 2023 Apr 1;159(4):411-418

2. Gelhorn et al., Dermatol Ther (Heidelb) (2022) 12:989-997



Soterios Pharma contacts:



Mark Brimble



mailto:info@soteriospharma.com



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm

a-announces-positive-topline-results-from-phase-ii-study-of-sts-01-in-the-treatm

ent-of-mild--moderate-alopecia-areata-302157485.html



Contact:



+44 203 405 0986



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172421/5790367

OTS: Soterios Pharma

