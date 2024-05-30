Soterios Pharma Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase II Study of STS-01 in the Treatment of Mild / Moderate Alopecia Areata
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Once-daily topical treatment of mild / moderate alopecia areata (AA) with 1%
STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint of >30% Severity of Alopecia Tool
(SALT) score improvement compared to patients receiving placebo (p<0.0096)
- Multiple secondary endpoints met with significant total hair regrowth across
the 1% and 2% dose groups
- STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events
- STS-01 has the potential to become the first approved therapy and standard of
care for mild / moderate alopecia areata, (SALT score <50), which represents
over half of the estimated 800,000 AA patients in the US
Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today
announced positive topline results from its randomised, placebo-controlled,
multi-dose Phase II trial evaluating STS-01 as a treatment for mild / moderate
AA.
- Once-daily topical treatment of mild / moderate alopecia areata (AA) with 1%
STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint of >30% Severity of Alopecia Tool
(SALT) score improvement compared to patients receiving placebo (p<0.0096)
- Multiple secondary endpoints met with significant total hair regrowth across
the 1% and 2% dose groups
- STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events
- STS-01 has the potential to become the first approved therapy and standard of
care for mild / moderate alopecia areata, (SALT score <50), which represents
over half of the estimated 800,000 AA patients in the US
Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today
announced positive topline results from its randomised, placebo-controlled,
multi-dose Phase II trial evaluating STS-01 as a treatment for mild / moderate
AA.
At 24 weeks, 75.9% of patients treated with once-daily topical dosing of 1%
STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint (achieving >30% improvement in SALT
score) compared to 36.7% receiving placebo (p<0.0096). In addition, 19% and 27%
of patients on 1% and 2% STS-01, respectively, achieved total hair regrowth
(SALT 0), compared to 3% receiving placebo with a clear dose response
identified. STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events. Complete
study results are expected to be presented at a future medical meeting.
Arash Mostaghini, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brigham & Women's
Hospital, said,
"These results are extremely encouraging. They validate the potential for STS-01
to provide mild-to- moderate alopecia sufferers with a safe and effective
treatment for this debilitating condition. I am also excited by the prospect of
targeting total hair regrowth in this patient group."
Mild / moderate alopecia areata (less than 50% hair loss / SALT score <50),
represents over half of the 800,000 AA patients in the US1 and is associated
with a significant disease burden, including depression and anxiety. The impact
on quality of life for mild / moderate patients is equivalent to those with
severe AA2 and yet no approved therapies exist for these patients.
David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This data gives us clarity and
confidence in moving into late-stage clinical development for this product. We
thank all the patients, investigators and healthcare staff who participated in
this study."
About Soterios Pharma
Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences company, which is
focused on developing and commercialising medicines for dermatology diseases
with major unmet needs. https://www.soteriospharma.com/
About the Phase II Trial
The randomised, placebo-controlled, multi-dose Phase II trial evaluated the
safety and efficacy of STS-01 in the treatment of mild / moderate AA when
applied for 24 weeks. A total of 158 participants were randomised to receive one
of four doses of STS-01 (0.25%, 0.5%, 1% or 2%) or placebo, with effect being
measured based on improvement in the SALT score.
About STS-01
The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety profile in
dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response and the
proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There is
extensive preclinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and safety
profile in AA.
1. Mostaghimi, A., et al, JAMA Dermatol. 2023 Apr 1;159(4):411-418
2. Gelhorn et al., Dermatol Ther (Heidelb) (2022) 12:989-997
Soterios Pharma contacts:
Mark Brimble
mailto:info@soteriospharma.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm
a-announces-positive-topline-results-from-phase-ii-study-of-sts-01-in-the-treatm
ent-of-mild--moderate-alopecia-areata-302157485.html
Contact:
+44 203 405 0986
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172421/5790367
OTS: Soterios Pharma
STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint (achieving >30% improvement in SALT
score) compared to 36.7% receiving placebo (p<0.0096). In addition, 19% and 27%
of patients on 1% and 2% STS-01, respectively, achieved total hair regrowth
(SALT 0), compared to 3% receiving placebo with a clear dose response
identified. STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events. Complete
study results are expected to be presented at a future medical meeting.
Arash Mostaghini, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brigham & Women's
Hospital, said,
"These results are extremely encouraging. They validate the potential for STS-01
to provide mild-to- moderate alopecia sufferers with a safe and effective
treatment for this debilitating condition. I am also excited by the prospect of
targeting total hair regrowth in this patient group."
Mild / moderate alopecia areata (less than 50% hair loss / SALT score <50),
represents over half of the 800,000 AA patients in the US1 and is associated
with a significant disease burden, including depression and anxiety. The impact
on quality of life for mild / moderate patients is equivalent to those with
severe AA2 and yet no approved therapies exist for these patients.
David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This data gives us clarity and
confidence in moving into late-stage clinical development for this product. We
thank all the patients, investigators and healthcare staff who participated in
this study."
About Soterios Pharma
Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences company, which is
focused on developing and commercialising medicines for dermatology diseases
with major unmet needs. https://www.soteriospharma.com/
About the Phase II Trial
The randomised, placebo-controlled, multi-dose Phase II trial evaluated the
safety and efficacy of STS-01 in the treatment of mild / moderate AA when
applied for 24 weeks. A total of 158 participants were randomised to receive one
of four doses of STS-01 (0.25%, 0.5%, 1% or 2%) or placebo, with effect being
measured based on improvement in the SALT score.
About STS-01
The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety profile in
dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response and the
proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There is
extensive preclinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and safety
profile in AA.
1. Mostaghimi, A., et al, JAMA Dermatol. 2023 Apr 1;159(4):411-418
2. Gelhorn et al., Dermatol Ther (Heidelb) (2022) 12:989-997
Soterios Pharma contacts:
Mark Brimble
mailto:info@soteriospharma.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm
a-announces-positive-topline-results-from-phase-ii-study-of-sts-01-in-the-treatm
ent-of-mild--moderate-alopecia-areata-302157485.html
Contact:
+44 203 405 0986
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172421/5790367
OTS: Soterios Pharma
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen