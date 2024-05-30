    checkAd

     81  0 Kommentare Soterios Pharma Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase II Study of STS-01 in the Treatment of Mild / Moderate Alopecia Areata

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Once-daily topical treatment of mild / moderate alopecia areata (AA) with 1%
    STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint of >30% Severity of Alopecia Tool
    (SALT) score improvement compared to patients receiving placebo (p<0.0096)
    - Multiple secondary endpoints met with significant total hair regrowth across
    the 1% and 2% dose groups
    - STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events
    - STS-01 has the potential to become the first approved therapy and standard of
    care for mild / moderate alopecia areata, (SALT score <50), which represents
    over half of the estimated 800,000 AA patients in the US

    Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today
    announced positive topline results from its randomised, placebo-controlled,
    multi-dose Phase II trial evaluating STS-01 as a treatment for mild / moderate
    AA.

    At 24 weeks, 75.9% of patients treated with once-daily topical dosing of 1%
    STS-01 met the primary efficacy endpoint (achieving >30% improvement in SALT
    score) compared to 36.7% receiving placebo (p<0.0096). In addition, 19% and 27%
    of patients on 1% and 2% STS-01, respectively, achieved total hair regrowth
    (SALT 0), compared to 3% receiving placebo with a clear dose response
    identified. STS-01 was well tolerated with no major adverse events. Complete
    study results are expected to be presented at a future medical meeting.

    Arash Mostaghini, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Brigham & Women's
    Hospital, said,

    "These results are extremely encouraging. They validate the potential for STS-01
    to provide mild-to- moderate alopecia sufferers with a safe and effective
    treatment for this debilitating condition. I am also excited by the prospect of
    targeting total hair regrowth in this patient group."

    Mild / moderate alopecia areata (less than 50% hair loss / SALT score <50),
    represents over half of the 800,000 AA patients in the US1 and is associated
    with a significant disease burden, including depression and anxiety. The impact
    on quality of life for mild / moderate patients is equivalent to those with
    severe AA2 and yet no approved therapies exist for these patients.

    David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This data gives us clarity and
    confidence in moving into late-stage clinical development for this product. We
    thank all the patients, investigators and healthcare staff who participated in
    this study."

    About Soterios Pharma

    Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences company, which is
    focused on developing and commercialising medicines for dermatology diseases
    with major unmet needs. https://www.soteriospharma.com/

    About the Phase II Trial

    The randomised, placebo-controlled, multi-dose Phase II trial evaluated the
    safety and efficacy of STS-01 in the treatment of mild / moderate AA when
    applied for 24 weeks. A total of 158 participants were randomised to receive one
    of four doses of STS-01 (0.25%, 0.5%, 1% or 2%) or placebo, with effect being
    measured based on improvement in the SALT score.

    About STS-01

    The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety profile in
    dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response and the
    proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There is
    extensive preclinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and safety
    profile in AA.

    1. Mostaghimi, A., et al, JAMA Dermatol. 2023 Apr 1;159(4):411-418
    2. Gelhorn et al., Dermatol Ther (Heidelb) (2022) 12:989-997

    Soterios Pharma contacts:

    Mark Brimble

    mailto:info@soteriospharma.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm
    a-announces-positive-topline-results-from-phase-ii-study-of-sts-01-in-the-treatm
    ent-of-mild--moderate-alopecia-areata-302157485.html

