May 30, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report (the “Report”) titled “20 Years. The Silver Evolution”. The Report encompasses the Company's vision and mission, its values, its commitment to achieving its goals, and its 20-year evolution to becoming one of the world’s largest silver producers.

“It is with great pleasure that we release our 20-year anniversary Annual Report, reflecting on the incredible journey that First Majestic has been on,” said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “Not unlike the silver market, the past two decades have proved both very successful and challenging for the Company. Yet with each setback, we have come together as a business, embraced change, and grown into a substantial enterprise in a relatively short amount of time.”

The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Reports & Filings section of the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic/annual-reports/2023.com.

Shareholders may also request a physical copy of the Report, which includes the Company's complete 2023 audited financial statements, by emailing your request to info@firstmajestic.com. The Report will be mailed from First Majestic’s headquarters free of charge.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

For further information, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com. You can contact us by e-mail at info@firstmajestic.com, or by telephone at 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

