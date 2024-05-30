    checkAd

     113  0 Kommentare Netfonds: Skyrocketing Growth and Profit in Q1 2024

    Netfonds AG kicked off 2024 with impressive momentum, boasting a 19.7% surge in gross consolidated revenue to EUR 56.0 million. The company also saw significant gains in EBITDA and assets under administration.

    • Netfonds AG achieved significant growth in Q1 2024, with gross consolidated revenue increasing by 19.7% to EUR 56.0 million.
    • Net consolidated sales after remuneration to partners rose by 18.2% to EUR 9.5 million.
    • EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year to EUR 0.9 million, and EBIT improved to EUR 0.3 million from EUR -0.3 million.
    • Assets under administration exceeded EUR 25 billion for the first time, marking a 19% year-on-year increase.
    • The finfire platform's popularity is growing, with new AI functions being developed to enhance its use.
    • The Executive Board expects a 15% revenue growth for the full financial year 2024, with sales revenue between EUR 220 - 230 million and EBITDA between EUR 8.5 - 9.5 million.

    The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 44,60EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A1MME74WKN:A1MME7





