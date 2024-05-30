EV Digital Invest AG Boosts 2024 Forecast, Issues Convertible Bonds
EV Digital Invest AG revises its 2024 outlook, projecting income between EUR 2.3 million and EUR 2.7 million, and EBIT ranging from EUR -3.5 million to EUR -4.1 million. Total costs are expected to be lower than previous estimates.
- EV Digital Invest AG updates its 2024 forecast, expecting income between EUR 2.3 million and EUR 2.7 million, and EBIT between EUR -3.5 million and EUR -4.1 million.
- Expected total costs are forecasted between EUR 5.8 million and EUR 6.6 million, below previous forecasts and analysts' estimates.
- An additional capital requirement will be covered by placing two convertible bonds with a total issue volume of EUR 2.5 million.
- The first convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 1.1 million was subscribed by the majority shareholder.
- The majority shareholder will also subscribe to a second convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 1.4 million after the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
- The conversion price for the bonds is EUR 3.25 per share, with a term of 2 years and subject to qualified subordination.
The price of EV Digital Invest at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was down -4,63 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,93 %
+5,83 %
-2,68 %
-23,24 %
-61,42 %
-84,20 %
ISIN:DE000A3DD6W5WKN:A3DD6W
