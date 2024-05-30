EV Digital Invest AG Boosts 2024 Forecast, Issues Convertible Bonds
EV Digital Invest AG revises its 2024 EBIT forecast to a range of EUR -3.5m to EUR -4.1m, planning to cover capital needs through convertible bonds. Key strategies include acquiring an ECSP licence and launching a solar project.
- EV Digital Invest AG updates EBIT forecast for 2024 to between EUR -3.5m and EUR -4.1m.
- Capital requirement to be covered by issuing convertible bonds; majority shareholder subscribed the first bond and committed to the second.
- Key strategic measures in 2024 include acquiring the ECSP licence, introducing a deposit account, and launching a fully financed solar project.
- Company expects 2024 income of EUR 2.3m to EUR 2.7m, down from EUR 4.5m in 2023, and plans to reduce total costs to EUR 5.8m to EUR 6.6m.
- Two convertible bonds with a total issue volume of EUR 2.5m to be placed; first bond of EUR 1.1m subscribed by majority shareholder, second bond of EUR 1.4m to be issued post-AGM.
- EV Digital Invest AG offers a range of digital investment products under the brands 'Engel & Völkers Digital Invest' and 'Digital Invest Assets', with a focus on sustainable and quality-driven growth.
ISIN:DE000A3DD6W5WKN:A3DD6W
