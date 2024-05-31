Group sales for Q1 2024 were EUR 20.1 million, with an EBIT margin of 1.9% - Orders on hand decreased to EUR 86.1 million compared to the previous year - Sales expected to be between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 95.0 million in 2024, with an EBIT margin between 0.0% and 2.5% - Annual report for 2023 will be published on June 7, 2024 - CEO Dr. Gregor Wasle mentioned a subdued start to 2024 due to market downturn in Industry & Infrastructure segment - Board of Directors expects Group sales between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 95.0 million in 2024, with a stable equity ratio and optimized material cost ratio.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 3,8100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,36 % since publication.





