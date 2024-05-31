Revenues increased by 3.6 percent to EUR 18.6 million

EBITDA more than quintupled to EUR 1.5 million

Operating cash flow doubled to EUR 4.0 million

Outlook for the full year 2024 confirmed

Vita 34 AG is the leading cell bank in Europe and third largest in the world

The company's Management Board expects revenues of between EUR 81 and 88 million and EBITDA of between EUR 6.5 and 8.0 million for 2024.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Vita 34 is on 31.05.2024.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,7900EUR and was up +2,35 % compared with the previous day.





