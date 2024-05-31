Vita 34 Boosts Q1 Earnings and Cash Flow – A Must-Watch Stock!
Vita 34 AG, Europe's top cell bank and the world's third largest, has seen a 3.6% revenue boost to EUR 18.6 million. With EBITDA soaring over fivefold and operating cash flow doubling, 2024 projections remain strong.
- Revenues increased by 3.6 percent to EUR 18.6 million
- EBITDA more than quintupled to EUR 1.5 million
- Operating cash flow doubled to EUR 4.0 million
- Outlook for the full year 2024 confirmed
- Vita 34 AG is the leading cell bank in Europe and third largest in the world
- The company's Management Board expects revenues of between EUR 81 and 88 million and EBITDA of between EUR 6.5 and 8.0 million for 2024.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Vita 34 is on 31.05.2024.
The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,7900EUR and was up +2,35 % compared with the previous day.
