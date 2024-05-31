7 Hoermann 28 Bds: HÖRMANN Industries Q1 2024 Interim Report Released
HÖRMANN Industries GmbH faced a challenging start to 2024, with Q1 sales and profits dipping amid tough economic conditions. The company has revised its annual forecast, reflecting a cautious outlook.
- Sales in Q1 2024 decreased to EUR 165.6 million from EUR 172.1 million in the previous year, with EBITDA falling to EUR 4.0 million from EUR 5.3 million and EBIT to EUR 0.9 million from EUR 2.5 million.
- The economic conditions and investment restraint, especially in the Automotive division, were noticeable at the start of the year.
- HÖRMANN Industries GmbH has adjusted its forecast for the full year 2024.
- The company now expects sales of EUR 680-700 million and EBIT of EUR 16-20 million for 2024, down from the previous forecast of EUR 700-730 million in sales and EUR 22-24 million in EBIT.
- The interim report for Q1 2024 is available on the HÖRMANN Group's website.
- HÖRMANN Group operates around 30 subsidiaries in various business divisions and employs around 3,000 people.
The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 104,98EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 104,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,36 % since publication.
ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
