Total operating performance for the first quarter down slightly at EUR 18.8 million

EBITDA and EBIT below previous year's level

2024 starts with high order intake and record order backlog

Slow start to the year due to delays in contract awards and restrained project momentum

Order backlog reaches a new high of EUR 61.8 million

audius SE remains optimistic about achieving forecasts for the year and expects growth in the coming years.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 1st Quarter of 2024, at audius is on 31.05.2024.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






