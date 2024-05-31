Audius Q1 2024 Results Out: Forecast Confirmed!
Despite a slow start to 2024, audius SE remains optimistic, buoyed by a record order backlog of EUR 61.8 million and high order intake, even as Q1 performance dips slightly.
Foto: audius SE
- Total operating performance for the first quarter down slightly at EUR 18.8 million
- EBITDA and EBIT below previous year's level
- 2024 starts with high order intake and record order backlog
- Slow start to the year due to delays in contract awards and restrained project momentum
- Order backlog reaches a new high of EUR 61.8 million
- audius SE remains optimistic about achieving forecasts for the year and expects growth in the coming years.
The next important date, Interim Report for the 1st Quarter of 2024, at audius is on 31.05.2024.
The price of audius at the time of the news was 13,150EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:NL0006129074WKN:A0M530
