HMS Bergbau Achieves Record-Breaking Results in 2023!
In 2023, our company experienced remarkable growth, with sales soaring by 33% to EUR 1,298 million. EBITDA saw a modest rise, and net profit surged by 20%. Key milestones included global market expansion and new operations in Zimbabwe and Dubai.
- Sales in 2023 increased by 33% to EUR 1,298 million compared to EUR 973 million in 2022.
- EBITDA for 2023 was EUR 15,661 thousand, slightly up from EUR 15,354 thousand in 2022.
- Net profit for 2023 rose by 20% to EUR 12,435 thousand from EUR 10,390 thousand in 2022.
- A dividend proposal of EUR 0.92 per share for 2023, up from EUR 0.77 in the previous year.
- Forecast for 2024 includes sales of EUR 1.3 billion and EBITDA in the double-digit million euro range.
- Significant milestones achieved include expansion in financing, vertical integration, market expansion in the USA, Africa, and the Far East, and commencement of operations in Zimbabwe and Dubai.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at HMS Bergbau is on 31.05.2024.
