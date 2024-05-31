Spexis Gets 2nd Extension for 2023 Report, Unveils Financials & SPRIM Dispute Update
Spexis AG, a leader in macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, has been granted a second extension by SIX Exchange Regulation AG to publish its 2023 annual report by July 31, 2024.
- Spexis AG receives second extension for the publication of its 2023 annual report until July 31, 2024 - The company is focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology - The extension was granted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG - The delay in publishing the report is due to ongoing discussions with legal counsel and a dispute with SPRIM Global Investments - Spexis is required to publish unaudited key figures for the annual results 2023 - The company expects to publish audited financial statements by the end of July 2024
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Spexis is on 27.09.2024.
The price of Spexis at the time of the news was 0,0600EUR and was down -5,21 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:CH0106213793WKN:A2JK4Q
