    San Francisco / Hamburg (ots) - German American Business Association (GABA)
    recognizes "Outstanding contributions to transatlantic business relations and
    their inspirational success stories on both sides of the Atlantic. "

    The two German serial entrepreneurs and investors Petra Vorsteher
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/petravorsteher/) and Ragnar Kruse
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ragnarkruse/) are this year's winners of the
    prestigious GABA Award of Excellence (https://gabagala.org/award/) . The award
    was presented to them by the German American Business Association (GABA
    (https://www.gaba-network.org/) ) at a ceremony in San Francisco on Friday. The
    two tech and AI pioneers were honored for their life's work and their "
    outstanding contributions to transatlantic business relations and their
    inspirational success stories on both sides of the Atlantic." Vorsteher and
    Kruse are currently supporting German AI start-ups in particular with their
    various initiatives to mobilize private venture capital, including from the USA.
    The GABA organization has been promoting the transatlantic exchange of knowledge
    between US and German business and technology circles since 2003. The award has
    previously been presented to well-known German entrepreneurs, including SAP
    co-founder Hasso Plattner, Sun Microsystems co-founder Andreas Bechtolsheim,
    Sebastian Thrun, co-founder of the online academy Udacity, LinkedIn co-founder
    Konstantin Guericke and the former president of Stanford University Gerhard
    Casper.

    Their passion for technological progress and sustainable business practices made
    Vorsteher and Kruse driving forces in shaping the future of innovation and
    entrepreneurship early on. Even in the early days of online shopping, they
    recognized the potential of e-commerce. In 1996, they played a key role in
    developing Intershop from a start-up to a listed company with a market
    capitalization of 12 billion US dollars. In 2005, they founded the leading
    global mobile advertising platform Smaato in San Francisco, which has since been
    successfully sold. Today, Vorsteher and Kruse are at the forefront of the
    integration of AI in companies with their company and growing ecosystem AI.GROUP
    (https://ai-group.ai/) and are committed to the promotion and development of
    young AI companies in Germany and Europe with initiatives such as AI.HAMBURG,
    the AI.STARTUP.HUB, AI.IMPACT, the international AI.SUMMIT and the first
    European AI fund AI.FUND. Vorsteher and Kruse have both lived in San Francisco
    and Hamburg for decades.

    "The USA is the epicenter of innovation and technology. It is therefore
