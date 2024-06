Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

San Francisco / Hamburg (ots) - German American Business Association (GABA)recognizes "Outstanding contributions to transatlantic business relations andtheir inspirational success stories on both sides of the Atlantic. "The two German serial entrepreneurs and investors Petra Vorsteher(https://www.linkedin.com/in/petravorsteher/) and Ragnar Kruse(https://www.linkedin.com/in/ragnarkruse/) are this year's winners of theprestigious GABA Award of Excellence (https://gabagala.org/award/) . The awardwas presented to them by the German American Business Association (GABA(https://www.gaba-network.org/) ) at a ceremony in San Francisco on Friday. Thetwo tech and AI pioneers were honored for their life's work and their "outstanding contributions to transatlantic business relations and theirinspirational success stories on both sides of the Atlantic." Vorsteher andKruse are currently supporting German AI start-ups in particular with theirvarious initiatives to mobilize private venture capital, including from the USA.The GABA organization has been promoting the transatlantic exchange of knowledgebetween US and German business and technology circles since 2003. The award haspreviously been presented to well-known German entrepreneurs, including SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner, Sun Microsystems co-founder Andreas Bechtolsheim,Sebastian Thrun, co-founder of the online academy Udacity, LinkedIn co-founderKonstantin Guericke and the former president of Stanford University GerhardCasper.Their passion for technological progress and sustainable business practices madeVorsteher and Kruse driving forces in shaping the future of innovation andentrepreneurship early on. Even in the early days of online shopping, theyrecognized the potential of e-commerce. In 1996, they played a key role indeveloping Intershop from a start-up to a listed company with a marketcapitalization of 12 billion US dollars. In 2005, they founded the leadingglobal mobile advertising platform Smaato in San Francisco, which has since beensuccessfully sold. Today, Vorsteher and Kruse are at the forefront of theintegration of AI in companies with their company and growing ecosystem AI.GROUP(https://ai-group.ai/) and are committed to the promotion and development ofyoung AI companies in Germany and Europe with initiatives such as AI.HAMBURG,the AI.STARTUP.HUB, AI.IMPACT, the international AI.SUMMIT and the firstEuropean AI fund AI.FUND. Vorsteher and Kruse have both lived in San Franciscoand Hamburg for decades."The USA is the epicenter of innovation and technology. It is therefore