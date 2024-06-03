STS Group AG Sees Major Q1 2024 Surge in Sales and Earnings
STS Group AG kicked off 2024 with impressive growth, reporting a 9.4% rise in sales revenue and nearly doubling its EBITDA. The company saw strong performance in China and Europe, and secured a new order in Mexico.
- STS Group AG reported a 9.4% increase in sales revenue to EUR 80.9 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 74.0 million).
- EBITDA almost doubled to EUR 5.5 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 3.0 million), with an EBITDA margin rising to 6.8% (Q1 2023: 4.1%).
- The company benefited from growth in China and Europe, with no significant contributions yet from the new US plant.
- STS Group AG confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting further sales revenue growth in the upper single-digit percentage range and a high single-digit EBITDA margin.
- The company won a new order for its plant in Mexico, ensuring high capacity utilization in the future.
- STS Group AG is a global systems supplier to the automotive industry, with 1,392 employees and 12 plants across France, Germany, Mexico, China, and the USA.
The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at STS Group is on 13.06.2024.
The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 4,8550EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,12 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+7,44 %
-16,55 %
-21,30 %
-4,16 %
-16,55 %
-29,45 %
-36,17 %
-79,64 %
-78,39 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNU68WKN:A1TNU6
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte