STS Group AG reported a 9.4% increase in sales revenue to EUR 80.9 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 74.0 million).

EBITDA almost doubled to EUR 5.5 million in Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR 3.0 million), with an EBITDA margin rising to 6.8% (Q1 2023: 4.1%).

The company benefited from growth in China and Europe, with no significant contributions yet from the new US plant.

STS Group AG confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting further sales revenue growth in the upper single-digit percentage range and a high single-digit EBITDA margin.

The company won a new order for its plant in Mexico, ensuring high capacity utilization in the future.

STS Group AG is a global systems supplier to the automotive industry, with 1,392 employees and 12 plants across France, Germany, Mexico, China, and the USA.

The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at STS Group is on 13.06.2024.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 4,8550EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,12 % since publication.





