However, rooftop PV faces numerous challenges, including limited useful area andpartial shading caused by surrounding elements such as chimneys, antennas, andtrees. To address these challenges, German manufacturer AESOLAR(https://ae-solar.com/) introduced shade-resistant PV modules integrated withbypass diodes in 2018. This technology demonstrated an impressive performancegain of up to 80% under partial shading conditions. Endorsed by Fraunhofer CSP(https://ae-solar.com/products/Fraunhofer_HSF_Report_Presentation_2018.pdf) andAnhalt University of Applied Sciences, the first-generation modules showcasedexceptional energy yield, durability, and reliability.Mass production set for 2024 launchIn 2023, AESOLAR built upon this success with the introduction of its secondgeneration of shade-resistant modules, featuring half-cut solar cells and areduced number of bypass diodes. Unveiled at Intersolar and Solar Solution, thenew modules incorporate PERC and TOPCon technologies and offer multipleperformance advantages over standard PV modules.The company has announced that it expects to launch mass production of thesecond-generation modules in 2024 with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts(MW). The modules are designed specifically for rooftop installations and willbe available in a sleek, fully black design, which AESOLAR says will enhance theaesthetics of buildings.Partnership with Fraunhofer CSPTo ensure the reliability and energy yield of the second-generation modules,AESOLAR has teamed up with Fraunhofer CSP (https://www.pv-magazine.com/2023/12/22/aesolar-teams-up-with-fraunhofer-csp-for-shade-resistant-pv-module-research/)to develop and test the modules under the project "SegmentPV" funded by FederalMinistry of Economy and Climate Actions. "SegmentPV aims to deliver reliable,shade-resistant PV modules, based on our knowledge and know-how, which we haveamassed since 2018," says Dr. Hamed Hanifi, the coordinator of the project andthe director of product development at AESOLAR.