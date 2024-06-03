AESOLAR, a major PV module manufacturer, headquartered in Germany, announces production plans for second-generation shade-resistant PV modules (FOTO)
Germany | Worldwide (ots) - With an expected initial production capacity of 100
MW, the second-generation modules feature PERC and TOPCon technologies,
full-black design, and fewer bypass diodes.
The demand for photovoltaic installations is on an exponential rise, with the
global PV installation surpassing 1 TW at the end of 2022. This surge in demand
is particularly notable in Europe, where the total installations have doubled in
the past five years (https://www.solarpowereurope.org/insights/market-outlooks/e
u-market-outlook-for-solar-power-2022-2026-2) . Among various segments, rooftop
PV holds a significant market share in Europe, with Germany and the Netherlands
leading the charts with over 60% and 85% installations respectively, as stated
in a 2023 report by Fraunhofer-Institute für Solare Energiesysteme ISE. (https:/
/www.ise.fraunhofer.de/de/veroeffentlichungen/studien/photovoltaics-report.html)
MW, the second-generation modules feature PERC and TOPCon technologies,
full-black design, and fewer bypass diodes.
The demand for photovoltaic installations is on an exponential rise, with the
global PV installation surpassing 1 TW at the end of 2022. This surge in demand
is particularly notable in Europe, where the total installations have doubled in
the past five years (https://www.solarpowereurope.org/insights/market-outlooks/e
u-market-outlook-for-solar-power-2022-2026-2) . Among various segments, rooftop
PV holds a significant market share in Europe, with Germany and the Netherlands
leading the charts with over 60% and 85% installations respectively, as stated
in a 2023 report by Fraunhofer-Institute für Solare Energiesysteme ISE. (https:/
/www.ise.fraunhofer.de/de/veroeffentlichungen/studien/photovoltaics-report.html)
However, rooftop PV faces numerous challenges, including limited useful area and
partial shading caused by surrounding elements such as chimneys, antennas, and
trees. To address these challenges, German manufacturer AESOLAR
(https://ae-solar.com/) introduced shade-resistant PV modules integrated with
bypass diodes in 2018. This technology demonstrated an impressive performance
gain of up to 80% under partial shading conditions. Endorsed by Fraunhofer CSP
(https://ae-solar.com/products/Fraunhofer_HSF_Report_Presentation_2018.pdf) and
Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, the first-generation modules showcased
exceptional energy yield, durability, and reliability.
Mass production set for 2024 launch
In 2023, AESOLAR built upon this success with the introduction of its second
generation of shade-resistant modules, featuring half-cut solar cells and a
reduced number of bypass diodes. Unveiled at Intersolar and Solar Solution, the
new modules incorporate PERC and TOPCon technologies and offer multiple
performance advantages over standard PV modules.
The company has announced that it expects to launch mass production of the
second-generation modules in 2024 with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts
(MW). The modules are designed specifically for rooftop installations and will
be available in a sleek, fully black design, which AESOLAR says will enhance the
aesthetics of buildings.
Partnership with Fraunhofer CSP
To ensure the reliability and energy yield of the second-generation modules,
AESOLAR has teamed up with Fraunhofer CSP (https://www.pv-magazine.com/2023/12/2
2/aesolar-teams-up-with-fraunhofer-csp-for-shade-resistant-pv-module-research/)
to develop and test the modules under the project "SegmentPV" funded by Federal
Ministry of Economy and Climate Actions. "SegmentPV aims to deliver reliable,
shade-resistant PV modules, based on our knowledge and know-how, which we have
amassed since 2018," says Dr. Hamed Hanifi, the coordinator of the project and
the director of product development at AESOLAR.
Pressekontakt:
Katja Proehl
mailto:k.proehl@ae-solar.com
+49 8231 9782680
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175081/5792238
OTS: AE Solar
partial shading caused by surrounding elements such as chimneys, antennas, and
trees. To address these challenges, German manufacturer AESOLAR
(https://ae-solar.com/) introduced shade-resistant PV modules integrated with
bypass diodes in 2018. This technology demonstrated an impressive performance
gain of up to 80% under partial shading conditions. Endorsed by Fraunhofer CSP
(https://ae-solar.com/products/Fraunhofer_HSF_Report_Presentation_2018.pdf) and
Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, the first-generation modules showcased
exceptional energy yield, durability, and reliability.
Mass production set for 2024 launch
In 2023, AESOLAR built upon this success with the introduction of its second
generation of shade-resistant modules, featuring half-cut solar cells and a
reduced number of bypass diodes. Unveiled at Intersolar and Solar Solution, the
new modules incorporate PERC and TOPCon technologies and offer multiple
performance advantages over standard PV modules.
The company has announced that it expects to launch mass production of the
second-generation modules in 2024 with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts
(MW). The modules are designed specifically for rooftop installations and will
be available in a sleek, fully black design, which AESOLAR says will enhance the
aesthetics of buildings.
Partnership with Fraunhofer CSP
To ensure the reliability and energy yield of the second-generation modules,
AESOLAR has teamed up with Fraunhofer CSP (https://www.pv-magazine.com/2023/12/2
2/aesolar-teams-up-with-fraunhofer-csp-for-shade-resistant-pv-module-research/)
to develop and test the modules under the project "SegmentPV" funded by Federal
Ministry of Economy and Climate Actions. "SegmentPV aims to deliver reliable,
shade-resistant PV modules, based on our knowledge and know-how, which we have
amassed since 2018," says Dr. Hamed Hanifi, the coordinator of the project and
the director of product development at AESOLAR.
Pressekontakt:
Katja Proehl
mailto:k.proehl@ae-solar.com
+49 8231 9782680
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175081/5792238
OTS: AE Solar
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen