ENDOR AG Announces Major Restructuring Plan Under StaRUG
Endor AG has announced a significant restructuring under Germany's StaRUG, involving a partial bank waiver and complete capital reduction, which will result in delisting and shareholders exiting without compensation.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Endor AG has notified the District Court in Munich of a restructuring project under the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG)
- Lending banks decided not to support other restructuring offers as they did not see them as suitable for avoiding insolvency
- Part of the restructuring plan includes a partial waiver by the banks and a complete capital reduction, leading to current shareholders leaving the company without compensation and delisting of Endor AG shares
- Endor AG will update the capital markets and the public on the progress of the process as required by law
- Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices for racing simulations
- Contact information for investor relations and press inquiries provided at the end of the text
