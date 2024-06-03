    checkAd

     149  0 Kommentare ENDOR AG Announces Major Restructuring Plan Under StaRUG

    Endor AG has announced a significant restructuring under Germany's StaRUG, involving a partial bank waiver and complete capital reduction, which will result in delisting and shareholders exiting without compensation.

    • Endor AG has notified the District Court in Munich of a restructuring project under the German Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG)
    • Lending banks decided not to support other restructuring offers as they did not see them as suitable for avoiding insolvency
    • Part of the restructuring plan includes a partial waiver by the banks and a complete capital reduction, leading to current shareholders leaving the company without compensation and delisting of Endor AG shares
    • Endor AG will update the capital markets and the public on the progress of the process as required by law
    • Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices for racing simulations
    • Contact information for investor relations and press inquiries provided at the end of the text



