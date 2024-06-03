    checkAd

    Hamburg/Cape Town (ots) - The Biesterfeld Group has acquired Aerontec, a leading
    South African supplier and distributor of advanced composite materials and
    related technology. The closing was completed today. Through this transaction,
    the Biesterfeld Group has become the 100 percent shareholder of Aerontec Pty
    Ltd. Biesterfeld is continuing its geographical expansion, laying the foundation
    for the long-term expansion of its market position in a highly attractive
    region, not only in the composites sector but beyond it too.

    Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded in 2002, has developed into a leading distributor of
    advanced composite materials in South Africa. Aerontec´s product offering
    includes an extensive range of materials especially for the marine,
    transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has
    certified warehousing and distribution facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg,
    Jeffreys Bay and Durban.

    Dirk J. Biesterfeld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biesterfeld AG,
    explains: "The sub-Saharan region is of high interest for Biesterfeld. With this
    acquisition, we are not only pursuing our global growth strategy but have also
    gained a great team, which shares the same goals and values that we hold at
    Biesterfeld. I welcome Graham Blyth and all new colleagues as part of our
    Biesterfeld family. We are looking forward to a successful future together."

    Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld AG, adds: "Founder Graham Blyth and his team
    have built a very successful, fast-growing company, which combines distribution
    and logistics with outstanding technology expertise and differentiated services
    in composites. That is why they are a perfect match with our strategy of
    geographic expansion and an even stronger focus on technology and
    consultancy-driven businesses. We look forward to building on Aerontec´s
    success, working together to develop markets and providing customers with even
    more value-added products and services."

    Graham Blyth, founder and Managing Director of Aerontec, emphasizes,
    "Biesterfeld is a leading international distributor of plastics, rubber and
    speciality chemicals with high reputation and know-how, and therefore a great
    company to speed up our growth on a solid basis. In addition, and even more
    importantly, it is a family business with people sharing the same DNA in terms
    of how to do business. I look forward to joining our forces and expertise to
    accelerate the solution portfolio for our customers and the growth in the
    composites markets and beyond."

    The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

    About Biesterfeld AG

    Biesterfeld AG is the strategic holding company of the Biesterfeld Group, one of
    the world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics,
    rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the
    group has more than 1100 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and
    South America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.38 billion
    EUR (FY 2023). The fully family-owned company focuses on specialised market
    know-how and application-based technical advice across numerous industries in
    the business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and
    Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.

    About Aerontec Pty Ltd

    Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded by Graham Blyth in 2002 in Cape Town, has continuously
    expanded its business and is today a leading sub-Saharan African supplier of
    advanced composite materials. Leading global suppliers rely on Aerontec as a
    sole supplier to service the African market. Aerontec´s product offering
    includes an extensive range of advanced composite materials especially for the
    marine, transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has
    40 employees and certified warehousing and distribution facilities in
    Johannesburg, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and at its headquarters in Cape Town, where
    Aerontec also runs a technology-sharing centre and a training facility for
    customers.

    Contact:

    Biesterfeld-Gruppe
    Sven Weber
    Telefon: +49 (0)40 32008-670
    mailto:s.weber@biesterfeld.com
    http://www.biesterfeld.com  

    Aerontec Pty Ltd
    Graham Blyth
    Telefon: +27 (0)21 671 2114
    mailto:graham@aerontec.co.za
    http://www.aerontec.co.za             



