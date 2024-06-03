Hamburg/Cape Town (ots) - The Biesterfeld Group has acquired Aerontec, a leading

South African supplier and distributor of advanced composite materials and

related technology. The closing was completed today. Through this transaction,

the Biesterfeld Group has become the 100 percent shareholder of Aerontec Pty

Ltd. Biesterfeld is continuing its geographical expansion, laying the foundation

for the long-term expansion of its market position in a highly attractive

region, not only in the composites sector but beyond it too.



Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded in 2002, has developed into a leading distributor of

advanced composite materials in South Africa. Aerontec´s product offering

includes an extensive range of materials especially for the marine,

transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has

certified warehousing and distribution facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg,

Jeffreys Bay and Durban.





Dirk J. Biesterfeld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biesterfeld AG,explains: "The sub-Saharan region is of high interest for Biesterfeld. With thisacquisition, we are not only pursuing our global growth strategy but have alsogained a great team, which shares the same goals and values that we hold atBiesterfeld. I welcome Graham Blyth and all new colleagues as part of ourBiesterfeld family. We are looking forward to a successful future together."Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld AG, adds: "Founder Graham Blyth and his teamhave built a very successful, fast-growing company, which combines distributionand logistics with outstanding technology expertise and differentiated servicesin composites. That is why they are a perfect match with our strategy ofgeographic expansion and an even stronger focus on technology andconsultancy-driven businesses. We look forward to building on Aerontec´ssuccess, working together to develop markets and providing customers with evenmore value-added products and services."Graham Blyth, founder and Managing Director of Aerontec, emphasizes,"Biesterfeld is a leading international distributor of plastics, rubber andspeciality chemicals with high reputation and know-how, and therefore a greatcompany to speed up our growth on a solid basis. In addition, and even moreimportantly, it is a family business with people sharing the same DNA in termsof how to do business. I look forward to joining our forces and expertise toaccelerate the solution portfolio for our customers and the growth in thecomposites markets and beyond."The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.About Biesterfeld AGBiesterfeld AG is the strategic holding company of the Biesterfeld Group, one ofthe world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics,rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today thegroup has more than 1100 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North andSouth America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.38 billionEUR (FY 2023). The fully family-owned company focuses on specialised marketknow-how and application-based technical advice across numerous industries inthe business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie andBiesterfeld Performance Rubber.About Aerontec Pty LtdAerontec Pty Ltd, founded by Graham Blyth in 2002 in Cape Town, has continuouslyexpanded its business and is today a leading sub-Saharan African supplier ofadvanced composite materials. Leading global suppliers rely on Aerontec as asole supplier to service the African market. Aerontec´s product offeringincludes an extensive range of advanced composite materials especially for themarine, transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has40 employees and certified warehousing and distribution facilities inJohannesburg, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and at its headquarters in Cape Town, whereAerontec also runs a technology-sharing centre and a training facility forcustomers.Contact:Biesterfeld-GruppeSven WeberTelefon: +49 (0)40 32008-670mailto:s.weber@biesterfeld.comhttp://www.biesterfeld.comAerontec Pty LtdGraham BlythTelefon: +27 (0)21 671 2114mailto:graham@aerontec.co.zahttp://www.aerontec.co.za