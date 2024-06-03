Biesterfeld Group acquires Aerontec and expands its presence in Africa (FOTO)
Hamburg/Cape Town (ots) - The Biesterfeld Group has acquired Aerontec, a leading
South African supplier and distributor of advanced composite materials and
related technology. The closing was completed today. Through this transaction,
the Biesterfeld Group has become the 100 percent shareholder of Aerontec Pty
Ltd. Biesterfeld is continuing its geographical expansion, laying the foundation
for the long-term expansion of its market position in a highly attractive
region, not only in the composites sector but beyond it too.
Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded in 2002, has developed into a leading distributor of
advanced composite materials in South Africa. Aerontec´s product offering
includes an extensive range of materials especially for the marine,
transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has
certified warehousing and distribution facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg,
Jeffreys Bay and Durban.
South African supplier and distributor of advanced composite materials and
related technology. The closing was completed today. Through this transaction,
the Biesterfeld Group has become the 100 percent shareholder of Aerontec Pty
Ltd. Biesterfeld is continuing its geographical expansion, laying the foundation
for the long-term expansion of its market position in a highly attractive
region, not only in the composites sector but beyond it too.
Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded in 2002, has developed into a leading distributor of
advanced composite materials in South Africa. Aerontec´s product offering
includes an extensive range of materials especially for the marine,
transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has
certified warehousing and distribution facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg,
Jeffreys Bay and Durban.
Dirk J. Biesterfeld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biesterfeld AG,
explains: "The sub-Saharan region is of high interest for Biesterfeld. With this
acquisition, we are not only pursuing our global growth strategy but have also
gained a great team, which shares the same goals and values that we hold at
Biesterfeld. I welcome Graham Blyth and all new colleagues as part of our
Biesterfeld family. We are looking forward to a successful future together."
Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld AG, adds: "Founder Graham Blyth and his team
have built a very successful, fast-growing company, which combines distribution
and logistics with outstanding technology expertise and differentiated services
in composites. That is why they are a perfect match with our strategy of
geographic expansion and an even stronger focus on technology and
consultancy-driven businesses. We look forward to building on Aerontec´s
success, working together to develop markets and providing customers with even
more value-added products and services."
Graham Blyth, founder and Managing Director of Aerontec, emphasizes,
"Biesterfeld is a leading international distributor of plastics, rubber and
speciality chemicals with high reputation and know-how, and therefore a great
company to speed up our growth on a solid basis. In addition, and even more
importantly, it is a family business with people sharing the same DNA in terms
of how to do business. I look forward to joining our forces and expertise to
accelerate the solution portfolio for our customers and the growth in the
composites markets and beyond."
The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.
About Biesterfeld AG
Biesterfeld AG is the strategic holding company of the Biesterfeld Group, one of
the world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics,
rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the
group has more than 1100 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and
South America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.38 billion
EUR (FY 2023). The fully family-owned company focuses on specialised market
know-how and application-based technical advice across numerous industries in
the business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and
Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.
About Aerontec Pty Ltd
Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded by Graham Blyth in 2002 in Cape Town, has continuously
expanded its business and is today a leading sub-Saharan African supplier of
advanced composite materials. Leading global suppliers rely on Aerontec as a
sole supplier to service the African market. Aerontec´s product offering
includes an extensive range of advanced composite materials especially for the
marine, transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has
40 employees and certified warehousing and distribution facilities in
Johannesburg, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and at its headquarters in Cape Town, where
Aerontec also runs a technology-sharing centre and a training facility for
customers.
Contact:
Biesterfeld-Gruppe
Sven Weber
Telefon: +49 (0)40 32008-670
mailto:s.weber@biesterfeld.com
http://www.biesterfeld.com
Aerontec Pty Ltd
Graham Blyth
Telefon: +27 (0)21 671 2114
mailto:graham@aerontec.co.za
http://www.aerontec.co.za
explains: "The sub-Saharan region is of high interest for Biesterfeld. With this
acquisition, we are not only pursuing our global growth strategy but have also
gained a great team, which shares the same goals and values that we hold at
Biesterfeld. I welcome Graham Blyth and all new colleagues as part of our
Biesterfeld family. We are looking forward to a successful future together."
Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld AG, adds: "Founder Graham Blyth and his team
have built a very successful, fast-growing company, which combines distribution
and logistics with outstanding technology expertise and differentiated services
in composites. That is why they are a perfect match with our strategy of
geographic expansion and an even stronger focus on technology and
consultancy-driven businesses. We look forward to building on Aerontec´s
success, working together to develop markets and providing customers with even
more value-added products and services."
Graham Blyth, founder and Managing Director of Aerontec, emphasizes,
"Biesterfeld is a leading international distributor of plastics, rubber and
speciality chemicals with high reputation and know-how, and therefore a great
company to speed up our growth on a solid basis. In addition, and even more
importantly, it is a family business with people sharing the same DNA in terms
of how to do business. I look forward to joining our forces and expertise to
accelerate the solution portfolio for our customers and the growth in the
composites markets and beyond."
The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.
About Biesterfeld AG
Biesterfeld AG is the strategic holding company of the Biesterfeld Group, one of
the world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics,
rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the
group has more than 1100 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and
South America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.38 billion
EUR (FY 2023). The fully family-owned company focuses on specialised market
know-how and application-based technical advice across numerous industries in
the business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and
Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.
About Aerontec Pty Ltd
Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded by Graham Blyth in 2002 in Cape Town, has continuously
expanded its business and is today a leading sub-Saharan African supplier of
advanced composite materials. Leading global suppliers rely on Aerontec as a
sole supplier to service the African market. Aerontec´s product offering
includes an extensive range of advanced composite materials especially for the
marine, transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has
40 employees and certified warehousing and distribution facilities in
Johannesburg, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and at its headquarters in Cape Town, where
Aerontec also runs a technology-sharing centre and a training facility for
customers.
Contact:
Biesterfeld-Gruppe
Sven Weber
Telefon: +49 (0)40 32008-670
mailto:s.weber@biesterfeld.com
http://www.biesterfeld.com
Aerontec Pty Ltd
Graham Blyth
Telefon: +27 (0)21 671 2114
mailto:graham@aerontec.co.za
http://www.aerontec.co.za
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen