PSI AG Soars in 2023 Following a Stellar Q4 Performance
In a year marked by both growth and challenges, PSI Group saw a notable rise in new orders and sales, alongside a significant boost in operating cash flow, despite a cyberattack in February 2024.
- New orders increased by 17.7% to 297.3 million euros
- Sales grew by 8.9% to 269.9 million euros
- Operating cash flow improved significantly to 16.8 million euros
- PSI Group's operating result decreased to 5.6 million euros
- The number of employees in the Group slightly increased to 2,310
- PSI Group was the target of a cyberattack in February 2024, impacting their IT systems and business operations.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at PSI AG is on 05.06.2024.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 20,950EUR and was down -3,01 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,01 % since publication.
