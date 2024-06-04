New orders increased by 17.7% to 297.3 million euros

Sales grew by 8.9% to 269.9 million euros

Operating cash flow improved significantly to 16.8 million euros

PSI Group's operating result decreased to 5.6 million euros

The number of employees in the Group slightly increased to 2,310

PSI Group was the target of a cyberattack in February 2024, impacting their IT systems and business operations.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at PSI AG is on 05.06.2024.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 20,950EUR and was down -3,01 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,01 % since publication.





