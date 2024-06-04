    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare PSI AG Soars in 2023 Following a Stellar Q4 Performance

    In a year marked by both growth and challenges, PSI Group saw a notable rise in new orders and sales, alongside a significant boost in operating cash flow, despite a cyberattack in February 2024.

    Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
    • New orders increased by 17.7% to 297.3 million euros
    • Sales grew by 8.9% to 269.9 million euros
    • Operating cash flow improved significantly to 16.8 million euros
    • PSI Group's operating result decreased to 5.6 million euros
    • The number of employees in the Group slightly increased to 2,310
    • PSI Group was the target of a cyberattack in February 2024, impacting their IT systems and business operations.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at PSI AG is on 05.06.2024.

    The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 20,950EUR and was down -3,01 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,01 % since publication.


    PSI AG

    -4,72 %
    -9,82 %
    -10,22 %
    -3,12 %
    -41,19 %
    -28,11 %
    +19,88 %
    +42,76 %
    +320,83 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z1JH9WKN:A0Z1JH





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
