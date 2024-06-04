Munich (ots) - Under the support of the International Trade Administration,

MOEA, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) proudly announces

Taiwan's expanded participation at The Smarter E Europe 2024. For the first

time, TAITRA will host pavilions at both Intersolar and Power2Drive,

highlighting its influence and innovation in the solar and EV charging

industries.



Seventeen premier Taiwanese companies will showcase their cutting-edge solutions

and products, highlighting Taiwan's strengths in renewable energy and EV

charging infrastructure. We cordially invite global buyers to visit the Taiwan

Solar Pavilion at A3.630 and the Taiwan Power2Drive Pavilion at C6.260 to

experience the latest innovations and engage with industry leaders.









1. Solar Panels: Motech Industries Inc. and URECO will display latest

high-efficiency solar modules and technology.

2. Solar Components: JY Aluminum Solar Frames, Solarjoin Technology Inc.,

Jin-Xin Solar, Jet Optoelectronics, Jet Mechanic, J-System, and Tech Stell

will showcase a range of PV ribbon, mounting components and solar

innovations.

3. Energy Storage: Etica Battery will present their advanced energy storage

systems.



Highlights of the Power2Drive Pavilion:



Key Exhibitors : SINTRONES Technology Corp., Saing Ei Corp./MYTORQ, K.S.

Terminals Inc., and Vertexcom Technology Inc. will feature advanced EV charging

solutions and infrastructure.



TAITRA continues to support Taiwanese enterprises in expanding their global

reach by connecting them with international buyers, media, and companies in the

renewable energy and EV sectors.



Event Details :



Date : June 19-21, 2024



Location : Messe München



Pavilions : Taiwan Solar at A3.630 and Taiwan Power2Drive at C6.260



For more information : visit https://taiwan-pavilion.taitra.org.tw/smarterE2024



Explore Taiwan's pioneering solar and EV charging solutions at The Smarter E

Europe 2024 and discover how Taiwanese innovation is shaping the future of

renewable energy and electric mobility.



Contact:



Nana Di

Email: mailto:nanadi@taitra.org.tw

Phone: +886-2-2725-5200 ext.1518



Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/118339/5793423

OTS: TAITRA





