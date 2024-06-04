Discover Taiwan's Innovative Solar and EV Technologies at The Smarter E Europe 2024 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Under the support of the International Trade Administration,
MOEA, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) proudly announces
Taiwan's expanded participation at The Smarter E Europe 2024. For the first
time, TAITRA will host pavilions at both Intersolar and Power2Drive,
highlighting its influence and innovation in the solar and EV charging
industries.
Seventeen premier Taiwanese companies will showcase their cutting-edge solutions
and products, highlighting Taiwan's strengths in renewable energy and EV
charging infrastructure. We cordially invite global buyers to visit the Taiwan
Solar Pavilion at A3.630 and the Taiwan Power2Drive Pavilion at C6.260 to
experience the latest innovations and engage with industry leaders.
Highlights of the Intersolar Taiwan Pavilion :
1. Solar Panels: Motech Industries Inc. and URECO will display latest
high-efficiency solar modules and technology.
2. Solar Components: JY Aluminum Solar Frames, Solarjoin Technology Inc.,
Jin-Xin Solar, Jet Optoelectronics, Jet Mechanic, J-System, and Tech Stell
will showcase a range of PV ribbon, mounting components and solar
innovations.
3. Energy Storage: Etica Battery will present their advanced energy storage
systems.
Highlights of the Power2Drive Pavilion:
Key Exhibitors : SINTRONES Technology Corp., Saing Ei Corp./MYTORQ, K.S.
Terminals Inc., and Vertexcom Technology Inc. will feature advanced EV charging
solutions and infrastructure.
TAITRA continues to support Taiwanese enterprises in expanding their global
reach by connecting them with international buyers, media, and companies in the
renewable energy and EV sectors.
Event Details :
Date : June 19-21, 2024
Location : Messe München
Pavilions : Taiwan Solar at A3.630 and Taiwan Power2Drive at C6.260
For more information : visit https://taiwan-pavilion.taitra.org.tw/smarterE2024
Explore Taiwan's pioneering solar and EV charging solutions at The Smarter E
Europe 2024 and discover how Taiwanese innovation is shaping the future of
renewable energy and electric mobility.
Contact:
Nana Di
Email: mailto:nanadi@taitra.org.tw
Phone: +886-2-2725-5200 ext.1518
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/118339/5793423
OTS: TAITRA
