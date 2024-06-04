Ekosem Agrar AG Bondholders Approve 8.50% Corporate Bond Restructuring
Ekosem-Agrar AG's bondholders have overwhelmingly approved a major restructuring plan, paving the way for a strategic merger with its Russian operations amid shifting tax laws and economic uncertainties.
- Noteholders approved the restructuring of Ekosem-Agrar AG's corporate bonds with a clear majority.
- The restructuring involves the sale and transfer of bonds at EUR 300.00 per bond.
- No objections were recorded, and no actions for annulment are expected.
- The restructuring is part of a planned merger of the German holding company with its Russian operating business due to tax changes and economic risks.
- Shares held by German companies in Russian intermediaries will be sold to a Russian acquiring company.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG is the largest milk producer in Russia, with over 235,000 cattle and a daily milk output of 3,440 tons.
The price of Ekosem Agrar AG Unternehmensanleihe 8,50 % bis 12/22 at the time of the news was 26,00EUR and was up +6,95 %
compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A1R0RZ5WKN:A1R0RZ
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.