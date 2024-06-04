Dividend of EUR 2.25 per share approved with 99.98% approval

Forecast for fiscal year 2024 confirmed

Management Board members highlighted successful fiscal year 2023 and growth ambitions

Expansion into China and India planned

Consolidated revenues expected to reach EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion

Management Board confirmed outlook for Mutares Group revenues and net income

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at mutares is on 04.06.2024.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 41,23EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.128,78PKT (-0,18 %).





