Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: AGM Approves €2.25 Dividend, Eyes Global Market Expansion
With an overwhelming 99.98% approval, a EUR 2.25 per share dividend was greenlit. The management celebrated a stellar 2023 and set sights on China and India, projecting revenues up to EUR 6.3 billion for 2024.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Dividend of EUR 2.25 per share approved with 99.98% approval
- Forecast for fiscal year 2024 confirmed
- Management Board members highlighted successful fiscal year 2023 and growth ambitions
- Expansion into China and India planned
- Consolidated revenues expected to reach EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion
- Management Board confirmed outlook for Mutares Group revenues and net income
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at mutares is on 04.06.2024.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 41,23EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.128,78PKT (-0,18 %).
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
-2,48 %
-3,39 %
+23,65 %
+68,23 %
+88,11 %
+319,81 %
+172,51 %
+31.187,88 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte