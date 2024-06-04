YOU'LL NEVER STAY DEFEATED
FOOTBALL LEGEND KAKA SURPRISES ASPIRING TEENS WITH CONFIDENCE TALK AT 2024 GATORADE® 5V5 FINALS 2024
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Gatorade has brought Brazilian football legend Kaka to
boost the confidence of the losing team from the 2024 Gatorade 5v5 Finals at the
UEFA Champions League Final in London. The legend surprised young players in the
locker room post-match, sharing a reminder that 'You Never Stay Defeated' , and
the power losing has, to fuel tomorrow's success.
The final saw team Brazil triumphed over team Colombia by a scoreline of 5-1. To
transform the moment of disappointment for the losing team into one of hope,
rather than a drop in confidence, Kaka's heartfelt Team Talk soothed their
spirits and shared the message to harness the loss as fuel to build resilience
and growth.
Kaka, known for his creativity and goal scoring prowess, faced challenges
throughout his career. During the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, he
described transforming his setbacks into motivation. This culminated in Kaka
starring in the 2007 UEFA Champions League Final, where Milan emerged victorious
with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Discussing the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, Kaka said "The 2024 Gatorade
5v5 Finalists did a tremendous job at coming second out of 13 teams worldwide.
However, losing can feel permanent, especially when you are a teenager.
Incredible results can be achieved when we use defeat to fuel success. I am
fortunate to have had a long, successful career. Yet, I will always appreciate
the fact that the setbacks I encountered along the way fueled my victory. The
way you handle defeat is what sets you on the path to victory."
Speaking about this year's Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Champions
League Final in London, VP of Marketing at Gatorade, Bart LaCount says, "The
Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals offers lifelong lessons and values of sport to each
of the participants. The You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk from Kaka is a
first-hand account of overcoming defeat to come back better than ever on the
greatest footballing stage. As a Confidence Coach, Kaka's advice will fuel our
Gatorade 5v5 finalists and young people around the world with the confidence
they need to strive towards their sporting ambitions."
Since its inception, Gatorade 5v5 tournament has provided over 126,000 young
athletes worldwide with positive sporting experiences. This year, 13 countries
across Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Europe participated across all
tournaments, with an estimated 26,000 teenagers - 11,000 more than in 2023. 5v5
offers young players aged 14-16 the inspiration and fuel to reach their
potential through sports participation.
Visit Gatorade's Confidence Coaches Hub at Gatorade.com/Confidence-Coaches
(http://gatorade.com/confidence-coaches) to learn how to keep confidence high
and watch the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk delivered by Kaka.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in
more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more
than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and
convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade,
Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio
includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic
brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and
Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic
end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the
center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary
boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more
For more information, visit http://www.pepsico.com/
(https://twitter.com/pepsico) , Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/pepsico/) ,
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PepsiCo/) , and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/pepsico/) mailto: @PepsiCo.?
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429323/Gatorade_Brazilian_Kaka.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429749/Kaka_Gatorade.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429752/Kaka_Gatorade.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429753/Kaka_Gatorade.jpg
Contact:
Rory Ewart,
rewart@golin.com,
07449032783
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120485/5793994
OTS: Gatorade
