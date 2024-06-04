London (ots/PRNewswire) - Gatorade has brought Brazilian football legend Kaka to

boost the confidence of the losing team from the 2024 Gatorade 5v5 Finals at the

UEFA Champions League Final in London. The legend surprised young players in the

locker room post-match, sharing a reminder that 'You Never Stay Defeated' , and

the power losing has, to fuel tomorrow's success.



The final saw team Brazil triumphed over team Colombia by a scoreline of 5-1. To

transform the moment of disappointment for the losing team into one of hope,

rather than a drop in confidence, Kaka's heartfelt Team Talk soothed their

spirits and shared the message to harness the loss as fuel to build resilience

and growth.







throughout his career. During the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, he

described transforming his setbacks into motivation. This culminated in Kaka

starring in the 2007 UEFA Champions League Final, where Milan emerged victorious

with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.



Discussing the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, Kaka said "The 2024 Gatorade

5v5 Finalists did a tremendous job at coming second out of 13 teams worldwide.

However, losing can feel permanent, especially when you are a teenager.

Incredible results can be achieved when we use defeat to fuel success. I am

fortunate to have had a long, successful career. Yet, I will always appreciate

the fact that the setbacks I encountered along the way fueled my victory. The

way you handle defeat is what sets you on the path to victory."



Speaking about this year's Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Champions

League Final in London, VP of Marketing at Gatorade, Bart LaCount says, "The

Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals offers lifelong lessons and values of sport to each

of the participants. The You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk from Kaka is a

first-hand account of overcoming defeat to come back better than ever on the

greatest footballing stage. As a Confidence Coach, Kaka's advice will fuel our

Gatorade 5v5 finalists and young people around the world with the confidence

they need to strive towards their sporting ambitions."



Since its inception, Gatorade 5v5 tournament has provided over 126,000 young

athletes worldwide with positive sporting experiences. This year, 13 countries

across Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Europe participated across all

tournaments, with an estimated 26,000 teenagers - 11,000 more than in 2023. 5v5

offers young players aged 14-16 the inspiration and fuel to reach their

potential through sports participation.



Visit Gatorade's Confidence Coaches Hub at Gatorade.com/Confidence-Coaches

(http://gatorade.com/confidence-coaches) to learn how to keep confidence high

and watch the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk delivered by Kaka.



About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in

more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more

than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and

convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade,

Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio

includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic

brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and

Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic

end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the

center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary

boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more

information, visit http://www.pepsico.com/ , and follow on X (Twitter)

(https://twitter.com/pepsico) , Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/pepsico/) ,



(https://www.linkedin.com/company/pepsico/) mailto: @PepsiCo.?



Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429323/Gatorade_Brazilian_Kaka.mp4



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429749/Kaka_Gatorade.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429752/Kaka_Gatorade.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429753/Kaka_Gatorade.jpg



Contact:



Rory Ewart,

rewart@golin.com,

07449032783



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120485/5793994

OTS: Gatorade





Kaka, known for his creativity and goal scoring prowess, faced challengesthroughout his career. During the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, hedescribed transforming his setbacks into motivation. This culminated in Kakastarring in the 2007 UEFA Champions League Final, where Milan emerged victoriouswith a 2-1 win over Liverpool.Discussing the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk, Kaka said "The 2024 Gatorade5v5 Finalists did a tremendous job at coming second out of 13 teams worldwide.However, losing can feel permanent, especially when you are a teenager.Incredible results can be achieved when we use defeat to fuel success. I amfortunate to have had a long, successful career. Yet, I will always appreciatethe fact that the setbacks I encountered along the way fueled my victory. Theway you handle defeat is what sets you on the path to victory."Speaking about this year's Gatorade Global 5v5 Finals at the UEFA ChampionsLeague Final in London, VP of Marketing at Gatorade, Bart LaCount says, "TheGatorade Global 5v5 Finals offers lifelong lessons and values of sport to eachof the participants. The You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk from Kaka is afirst-hand account of overcoming defeat to come back better than ever on thegreatest footballing stage. As a Confidence Coach, Kaka's advice will fuel ourGatorade 5v5 finalists and young people around the world with the confidencethey need to strive towards their sporting ambitions."Since its inception, Gatorade 5v5 tournament has provided over 126,000 youngathletes worldwide with positive sporting experiences. This year, 13 countriesacross Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Europe participated across alltournaments, with an estimated 26,000 teenagers - 11,000 more than in 2023. 5v5offers young players aged 14-16 the inspiration and fuel to reach theirpotential through sports participation.Visit Gatorade's Confidence Coaches Hub at Gatorade.com/Confidence-Coaches(http://gatorade.com/confidence-coaches) to learn how to keep confidence highand watch the You Never Stay Defeated Team Talk delivered by Kaka.About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day inmore than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated morethan $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage andconvenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade,Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolioincludes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconicbrands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages andConvenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategicend-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at thecenter of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetaryboundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For moreinformation, visit http://www.pepsico.com/ , and follow on X (Twitter)(https://twitter.com/pepsico) , Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/pepsico/) , Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PepsiCo/) , and LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/pepsico/) mailto: @PepsiCo.?Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429323/Gatorade_Brazilian_Kaka.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429749/Kaka_Gatorade.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429752/Kaka_Gatorade.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429753/Kaka_Gatorade.jpgContact:Rory Ewart,rewart@golin.com,07449032783Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120485/5793994OTS: Gatorade