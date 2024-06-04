Cybersecurity incident at Synnovis in the UK on June 3, 2024 - Taskforce of IT experts from Synnovis and NHS England working to assess impact and take appropriate action - Incident is isolated to Synnovis and not connected to cyber-attack on SYNLAB Italy - Patients affected, with some activities cancelled or redirected to other providers - SYNLAB and Synnovis apologize for the impact of the attack - SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services in Europe, operating in over 30 countries and generating €2.64 billion in revenue in 2023

