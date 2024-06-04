SYNLAB's Synnovis Hit by Major Cybersecurity Breach in the UK
On June 3, 2024, Synnovis in the UK faced a cybersecurity incident, prompting a joint taskforce from Synnovis and NHS England to evaluate and respond. This isolated event has disrupted patient services, leading to cancellations and redirections. Despite the challenges, SYNLAB and Synnovis have issued apologies, reaffirming their commitment to resolving the issue. Notably, SYNLAB Group remains a European leader in medical diagnostics, with a significant presence in over 30 countries and a revenue of €2.64 billion in 2023.
The price of SYNLAB at the time of the news was 11,120EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.153,50PKT (-0,02 %).
