    DEMIRE has struck a deal with bondholders to restructure its 2019/2024 bond, backed by the majority shareholder's commitments. The plan includes partial redemption, amended terms, and a tender offer at 76.25% of the principal.

    Foto: demire AG
    • DEMIRE reached an agreement with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond - The majority shareholder made corresponding commitments - The agreement aims to extend and restructure the bond on adjusted terms - The transaction includes a partial redemption of the bonds and comprehensive amendments to the conditions - A tender offer will be launched to repurchase bonds at a maximum price of 76.25% of the principal amount - The majority shareholder has agreed to grant a shareholder loan to facilitate the tender offer and backstop commitments

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 27.06.2024.


