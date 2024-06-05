EBITDA for voestalpine AG was EUR 1.7 billion, down from EUR 2.5 billion the previous year

Revenue was the second highest ever at EUR 16.7 billion, after a record result in the previous year

Debt level reached an all-time low

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly from EUR 956 million to EUR 1.4 billion

Number of employees rose by 0.8% to 51,600

Outlook for 2024/25: EBITDA expected to be between EUR 1.7 billion and EUR 1.8 billion

