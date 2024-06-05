voestalpine AG: Strong 2023/24 Results & Groundbreaking Projects Propel Growth
voestalpine AG saw a mixed financial year: EBITDA dropped to EUR 1.7 billion, but revenue hit EUR 16.7 billion, the second highest ever. Debt hit a record low, cash flow surged, and the workforce grew slightly.
- EBITDA for voestalpine AG was EUR 1.7 billion, down from EUR 2.5 billion the previous year
- Revenue was the second highest ever at EUR 16.7 billion, after a record result in the previous year
- Debt level reached an all-time low
- Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly from EUR 956 million to EUR 1.4 billion
- Number of employees rose by 0.8% to 51,600
- Outlook for 2024/25: EBITDA expected to be between EUR 1.7 billion and EUR 1.8 billion
The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 05.06.2024.
The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 25,80EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,78 % since publication.
