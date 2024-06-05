Fabasoft AG published its consolidated figures for the fiscal year 2023/2024 on June 5, 2024 - Sales revenue increased to EUR 81.0 million from EUR 69.2 million in the previous fiscal year - EBITDA rose to EUR 21.6 million, EBIT to EUR 13.4 million, and cash flows from operating activities to EUR 19.5 million - Despite continued investments in growth measures, profitability increased - The company employed 497 people as of March 31, 2024, compared to 451 employees a year earlier - A dividend distribution of EUR 0.10 per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 05.06.2024.

The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 23,150EUR and was up +1,09 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,22 % since publication.





