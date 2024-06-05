OPPO to Bring AI Phones to 50M Users by 2024 with New Generative AI Features
OPPO is revolutionizing the smartphone market by integrating generative AI across all its product lines. Partnering with tech giants like Google, MediaTek, and Microsoft, OPPO aims to make advanced AI features accessible to everyone.
- OPPO is bringing generative AI across all smartphone product lines to make AI phones accessible to everyone
- OPPO will collaborate with industry partners like Google, MediaTek, and Microsoft to enhance AI phone experiences
- IDC's research shows that shipments for AI phones in the sub-US$1000 segment are expected to grow by 250% in 2024
- OPPO has filed over 5,000 patents related to AI inventions and has rolled out over 100 generative AI features to its phones
- OPPO is working with industry leaders to bring better AI phone experiences through innovation and collaboration
- OPPO is empowering users with revolutionary AI phone experiences to boost productivity and spark creativity
