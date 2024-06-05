DJI Enterprise Shows the Latest Drone Solutions for Inspection, Perimeter Protection and Rooftop Measurement at Intersolar Europe (FOTO)
Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones
and creative camera technology, will be at Intersolar Europe, Germany, 19th-21st
June. Visitors to the booth C4.520 will be treated to seeing how DJI's
pioneering enterprise products can help them perform their tasks safer, more
efficiently and with greater reliabilty.
DJI DOCK 2
Featuring the exclusively designed DJI Matrice 3D drone, this lightweight "drone
in a box" is cost-effective and simple to install and deploy. Compatible with
DJI FlightHub 2, automated aerial missions can be managed and monitored through
cloud-based operations. As a powerful end-to-end enterprise solution, DJI Dock 2
can meet the needs of many PV farms in different automated scenarios, such as
solar panel inspection, perimeter protection, site planning and solar farm
construction documentation, to name a few.
DJI Zenmuse H30T
The Zenmuse H30 Series allows pilots to see further from the sky. With its
high-resolution 40MP zoom camera (up to 34×optical zoom and 400×digital zoom1).
The H30T's infrared thermal camera boasts a 1280×1024 resolution with up to 32×
digital zoom1. Enhanced 4 times that of the previous generation's camera
resolution. The thermal camera also further improves on target recognition which
can aid in long-distance wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts. The
H30T's thermal camera can help with solar panel inspection to detect faulty
cells, spot the shading problems, and identify dirt and debris that may be
affecting performance.
DJI Mavic 3T
The DJI Mavic 3T is the smallest Enterprise drone featuring a high-resolution
20MP camera and up to 28× hybrid zoom for detailed visual assessments. Its
640×512 infrared thermal camera with 16× digital zoom enhances the detection of
faulty cells, shading issues, and debris on solar panels. These capabilities
streamline maintenance, optimize performance, and ensure the efficiency of solar
installations.
DJI Matrice 350 RTK
Compatible with H30T, Matrice 350 RTK is an upgraded flagship drone platform,
setting a new benchmark for the industry. This next-generation drone platform
features an all-new video transmission system and control experience, a more
efficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features, as well as
robust payload and expansion capabilities. It is fully powered to inject
innovative strength into any aerial operation.
DJI Terra
DJI Terra is 3D model reconstruction software with photogrammetry as its core
technology. It supports a range of accurate and efficient 2D and 3D
reconstruction which helps the solar industry by providing precise modeling and
detailed mapping for optimal panel placement.
About DJI
Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have
empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn
their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work
entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting
human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI
has expanded its ambitions into areas such as agriculture, public safety,
surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI
products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more
profound ways than ever before.
For more information, visit our:
