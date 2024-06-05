Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) - DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones

and creative camera technology, will be at Intersolar Europe, Germany, 19th-21st

June. Visitors to the booth C4.520 will be treated to seeing how DJI's

pioneering enterprise products can help them perform their tasks safer, more

efficiently and with greater reliabilty.



DJI DOCK 2





Featuring the exclusively designed DJI Matrice 3D drone, this lightweight "dronein a box" is cost-effective and simple to install and deploy. Compatible withDJI FlightHub 2, automated aerial missions can be managed and monitored throughcloud-based operations. As a powerful end-to-end enterprise solution, DJI Dock 2can meet the needs of many PV farms in different automated scenarios, such assolar panel inspection, perimeter protection, site planning and solar farmconstruction documentation, to name a few.DJI Zenmuse H30TThe Zenmuse H30 Series allows pilots to see further from the sky. With itshigh-resolution 40MP zoom camera (up to 34×optical zoom and 400×digital zoom1).The H30T's infrared thermal camera boasts a 1280×1024 resolution with up to 32×digital zoom1. Enhanced 4 times that of the previous generation's cameraresolution. The thermal camera also further improves on target recognition whichcan aid in long-distance wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts. TheH30T's thermal camera can help with solar panel inspection to detect faultycells, spot the shading problems, and identify dirt and debris that may beaffecting performance.DJI Mavic 3TThe DJI Mavic 3T is the smallest Enterprise drone featuring a high-resolution20MP camera and up to 28× hybrid zoom for detailed visual assessments. Its640×512 infrared thermal camera with 16× digital zoom enhances the detection offaulty cells, shading issues, and debris on solar panels. These capabilitiesstreamline maintenance, optimize performance, and ensure the efficiency of solarinstallations.DJI Matrice 350 RTKCompatible with H30T, Matrice 350 RTK is an upgraded flagship drone platform,setting a new benchmark for the industry. This next-generation drone platformfeatures an all-new video transmission system and control experience, a moreefficient battery system, and more comprehensive safety features, as well asrobust payload and expansion capabilities. It is fully powered to injectinnovative strength into any aerial operation.DJI TerraDJI Terra is 3D model reconstruction software with photogrammetry as its coretechnology. It supports a range of accurate and efficient 2D and 3Dreconstruction which helps the solar industry by providing precise modeling anddetailed mapping for optimal panel placement.Booth Location: C4.520