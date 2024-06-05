Scout24 AGM: Resolutions Passed with Overwhelming Majority
At Scout24 SE's Annual General Meeting, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all resolutions, including a 20% dividend increase and new Supervisory Board elections, highlighting the company's robust strategic and financial progress.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE approved all resolution proposals by a large majority
- 20% increased dividend of EUR 1.20 per share approved
- Entire Supervisory Board newly elected, including new member Andrea Euenheim
- Renewed authorization for further share buybacks approved
- Andrea Euenheim elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board
- CEO Tobias Hartmann and CFO Dr. Dirk Schmelzer reported on strategic development and financial success of Scout24 SE
