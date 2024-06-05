Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE approved all resolution proposals by a large majority

20% increased dividend of EUR 1.20 per share approved

Entire Supervisory Board newly elected, including new member Andrea Euenheim

Renewed authorization for further share buybacks approved

Andrea Euenheim elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board

CEO Tobias Hartmann and CFO Dr. Dirk Schmelzer reported on strategic development and financial success of Scout24 SE

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Scout24 is on 05.06.2024.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 71,03EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 71,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.909,78PKT (+0,23 %).





