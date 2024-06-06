    checkAd

     65  0 Kommentare Nemetschek Group Acquires GoCanvas to Boost Construction Digitalization

    The Nemetschek Group has acquired GoCanvas, a top SaaS provider for construction field workers, to boost digitalization in the industry. This move aligns with Nemetschek's strategic goals and enhances their unique construction ecosystem.

    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek Group acquires GoCanvas to accelerate digitalization in construction industry - GoCanvas is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for field worker collaboration in construction - Acquisition aligns with Nemetschek's Build & Construct Division portfolio strategy - Combination of Bluebeam office and GoCanvas field worker community creates a unique construction ecosystem - GoCanvas has strong position in fast-growing field worker market with over 300,000 active users - Transaction financing will be provided by Nemetschek's own cash resources and existing credit facilities

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 31.07.2024.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 91,53EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 91,48EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.050,85PKT (+0,76 %).


