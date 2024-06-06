Nemetschek Group Acquires GoCanvas to Boost Construction Digitalization
The Nemetschek Group has acquired GoCanvas, a top SaaS provider for construction field workers, to boost digitalization in the industry. This move aligns with Nemetschek's strategic goals and enhances their unique construction ecosystem.
Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
- Nemetschek Group acquires GoCanvas to accelerate digitalization in construction industry - GoCanvas is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for field worker collaboration in construction - Acquisition aligns with Nemetschek's Build & Construct Division portfolio strategy - Combination of Bluebeam office and GoCanvas field worker community creates a unique construction ecosystem - GoCanvas has strong position in fast-growing field worker market with over 300,000 active users - Transaction financing will be provided by Nemetschek's own cash resources and existing credit facilities
