Nemetschek Group acquires GoCanvas to accelerate digitalization in construction industry - GoCanvas is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for field worker collaboration in construction - Acquisition aligns with Nemetschek's Build & Construct Division portfolio strategy - Combination of Bluebeam office and GoCanvas field worker community creates a unique construction ecosystem - GoCanvas has strong position in fast-growing field worker market with over 300,000 active users - Transaction financing will be provided by Nemetschek's own cash resources and existing credit facilities

