M1 Kliniken AG Surges: Q1 2024 EBIT Up 70% with Cutting-Edge Medicine
In Q1 2024, M1 Group saw a remarkable 9.6% rise in group sales, reaching EUR 84.7 million. The Beauty segment shone brightly, with sales up by 18.2% and EBIT soaring by 50%. Operating earnings surged by 70%, from EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.8 million. With 61 specialist medical centers across ten countries, M1 Group is ambitiously targeting 150 to 200 centers by 2029. Meanwhile, strategic options for the trading segment are under review, including potential internal development or a sale.
- Group sales increased by 9.6% to EUR 84.7 million in Q1 2024
- Growth driver was the Beauty segment with sales increasing by 18.2% and EBIT by 50%
- Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 70% from EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.8 million
- M1 Group operates 61 specialist medical centers for aesthetic medicine in ten countries
- Medium-term forecast aims for 150 to 200 specialist medical centers by the end of 2029
- Strategic options for the trading segment are being examined, including further development within the group or a sale.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 22,450EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,56 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.