85 0 Kommentare M1 Kliniken AG Surges: Q1 2024 EBIT Up 70% with Cutting-Edge Medicine

In Q1 2024, M1 Group saw a remarkable 9.6% rise in group sales, reaching EUR 84.7 million. The Beauty segment shone brightly, with sales up by 18.2% and EBIT soaring by 50%. Operating earnings surged by 70%, from EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.8 million. With 61 specialist medical centers across ten countries, M1 Group is ambitiously targeting 150 to 200 centers by 2029. Meanwhile, strategic options for the trading segment are under review, including potential internal development or a sale.

