ProCredit Holding AG's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend payout of EUR 0.64 per share - The meeting was held in Frankfurt am Main and 77.45% of the share capital was represented - The group achieved a record result of EUR 113.4 million in the 2023 financial year - The return on equity was 12.2% and the group's capital position and financial performance were strong - A dividend of EUR 0.64 per share will be paid out from the 2023 financial year result of EUR 37.7 million - Ms Karin Katerbau and Ms Berna Ülman were elected to the Supervisory Board, and adjustments were made to the remuneration system for board members.

The next important date, Interim report as of June 30, 2024, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 14.08.2024.

The price of ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA at the time of the news was 9,7300EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.





