The Platform Group Boosts Mister Spex SE Voting Rights to 15%
The Platform Group AG has increased its stake in Mister Spex SE to 15%, following a recent acquisition. With the Annual General Meeting approaching, the Group aims to influence key decisions.
- The Platform Group AG extends voting rights in Mister Spex SE to 15% - The Platform Group AG acquired a 7.6% stake in Mister Spex SE on 20 March 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Mister Spex SE is scheduled for 7 June 2024 - The Platform Group AG now represents 15% of the shares in Mister Spex SE - The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 21 sectors with platform solutions - The Group has 16 locations across Europe and made over 23 investments and company acquisitions since 2020
- The Platform Group AG plans to join counter-motions and alternative election proposals at the Annual General Meeting
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,8900EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
