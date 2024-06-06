    checkAd

    Munich, Germany (ots) - SÓLIDA (https://solida.com.es/en/) , a leader in
    engineering and consultancy services in the renewable energy sector, is pleased
    to announce its participation in the upcoming edition of Intersolar Europe ,
    which will take place from 19th to 21st June in Munich. For the second
    consecutive year, SÓLIDA will exhibit at stand A4/508 in hall A4, where it will
    showcase its credentials as a leading engineering firm in photovoltaics and
    hybridisation with batteries and wind.

    With a solid track record of over 15 years, SÓLIDA has established itself as an
    independent specialist firm in renewables, with projects on five continents and
    a presence in countries such as Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and
    the Dominican Republic, in addition to Spain, where its headquarters are
    located.

    Renowned for its technological approach and its ability to integrate innovation,
    digitalisation, and process automation, SÓLIDA also stands out for its highly
    qualified team of over 300 professionals , primarily engineers, as well as
    mathematicians, physicists, and architects. This combination of technical
    expertise and human talent has enabled SÓLIDA to become a benchmark in the
    sector, accumulating over 180,000 MW of experience in renewable energy projects
    in more than 50 countries.

    At Intersolar, SÓLIDA will present its extensive range of services, with a
    special focus on its positioning as a Technical Advisor for sponsors and
    financial entities, a strategic growth vector for the company. Furthermore, it
    will share its accumulated knowledge as an e xpert engineering firm in
    photovoltaic projects , including hybrid solutions with BESS storage systems and
    wind farms. From pre-feasibility studies, resource and production assessments,
    hydrological studies, detailed engineering, to comprehensive Owner's Engineering
    and Project Management services during construction, the company offers a global
    value proposition throughout the project lifecycle.

    "We are delighted to return to Intersolar and continue to be at the
    technological forefront," said Andrés Medina, SÓLIDA's Business Development
    Director. "Our commitment to excellence, constant investment in R&D+i, and our
    accumulated know-how from numerous projects around the world enable us to
    present ourselves as the reference engineering firm in the sector."

    Pressekontakt:

    Anabel Aracil - BD & Marketing
    mailto:aaracil@solida.com.es
    (+34) 682 375 574

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175162/5795434
    OTS: SÓLIDA Renewable Energies



