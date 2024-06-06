SÓLIDA Showcases Its Credentials as a Leading Engineering Firm in Photovoltaics and Hybridisation with Batteries and Wind at Intersolar (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - SÓLIDA (https://solida.com.es/en/) , a leader in
engineering and consultancy services in the renewable energy sector, is pleased
to announce its participation in the upcoming edition of Intersolar Europe ,
which will take place from 19th to 21st June in Munich. For the second
consecutive year, SÓLIDA will exhibit at stand A4/508 in hall A4, where it will
showcase its credentials as a leading engineering firm in photovoltaics and
hybridisation with batteries and wind.
With a solid track record of over 15 years, SÓLIDA has established itself as an
independent specialist firm in renewables, with projects on five continents and
a presence in countries such as Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and
the Dominican Republic, in addition to Spain, where its headquarters are
located.
Renowned for its technological approach and its ability to integrate innovation,
digitalisation, and process automation, SÓLIDA also stands out for its highly
qualified team of over 300 professionals , primarily engineers, as well as
mathematicians, physicists, and architects. This combination of technical
expertise and human talent has enabled SÓLIDA to become a benchmark in the
sector, accumulating over 180,000 MW of experience in renewable energy projects
in more than 50 countries.
At Intersolar, SÓLIDA will present its extensive range of services, with a
special focus on its positioning as a Technical Advisor for sponsors and
financial entities, a strategic growth vector for the company. Furthermore, it
will share its accumulated knowledge as an e xpert engineering firm in
photovoltaic projects , including hybrid solutions with BESS storage systems and
wind farms. From pre-feasibility studies, resource and production assessments,
hydrological studies, detailed engineering, to comprehensive Owner's Engineering
and Project Management services during construction, the company offers a global
value proposition throughout the project lifecycle.
"We are delighted to return to Intersolar and continue to be at the
technological forefront," said Andrés Medina, SÓLIDA's Business Development
Director. "Our commitment to excellence, constant investment in R&D+i, and our
accumulated know-how from numerous projects around the world enable us to
present ourselves as the reference engineering firm in the sector."
Pressekontakt:
Anabel Aracil - BD & Marketing
mailto:aaracil@solida.com.es
(+34) 682 375 574
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175162/5795434
OTS: SÓLIDA Renewable Energies
