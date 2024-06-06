Munich, Germany (ots) - SÓLIDA (https://solida.com.es/en/) , a leader in

engineering and consultancy services in the renewable energy sector, is pleased

to announce its participation in the upcoming edition of Intersolar Europe ,

which will take place from 19th to 21st June in Munich. For the second

consecutive year, SÓLIDA will exhibit at stand A4/508 in hall A4, where it will

showcase its credentials as a leading engineering firm in photovoltaics and

hybridisation with batteries and wind.



With a solid track record of over 15 years, SÓLIDA has established itself as an

independent specialist firm in renewables, with projects on five continents and

a presence in countries such as Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and

the Dominican Republic, in addition to Spain, where its headquarters are

located.







digitalisation, and process automation, SÓLIDA also stands out for its highly

qualified team of over 300 professionals , primarily engineers, as well as

mathematicians, physicists, and architects. This combination of technical

expertise and human talent has enabled SÓLIDA to become a benchmark in the

sector, accumulating over 180,000 MW of experience in renewable energy projects

in more than 50 countries.



At Intersolar, SÓLIDA will present its extensive range of services, with a

special focus on its positioning as a Technical Advisor for sponsors and

financial entities, a strategic growth vector for the company. Furthermore, it

will share its accumulated knowledge as an e xpert engineering firm in

photovoltaic projects , including hybrid solutions with BESS storage systems and

wind farms. From pre-feasibility studies, resource and production assessments,

hydrological studies, detailed engineering, to comprehensive Owner's Engineering

and Project Management services during construction, the company offers a global

value proposition throughout the project lifecycle.



"We are delighted to return to Intersolar and continue to be at the

technological forefront," said Andrés Medina, SÓLIDA's Business Development

Director. "Our commitment to excellence, constant investment in R&D+i, and our

accumulated know-how from numerous projects around the world enable us to

present ourselves as the reference engineering firm in the sector."



Pressekontakt:



Anabel Aracil - BD & Marketing

mailto:aaracil@solida.com.es

(+34) 682 375 574



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175162/5795434

OTS: SÓLIDA Renewable Energies





Renowned for its technological approach and its ability to integrate innovation,digitalisation, and process automation, SÓLIDA also stands out for its highlyqualified team of over 300 professionals , primarily engineers, as well asmathematicians, physicists, and architects. This combination of technicalexpertise and human talent has enabled SÓLIDA to become a benchmark in thesector, accumulating over 180,000 MW of experience in renewable energy projectsin more than 50 countries.At Intersolar, SÓLIDA will present its extensive range of services, with aspecial focus on its positioning as a Technical Advisor for sponsors andfinancial entities, a strategic growth vector for the company. Furthermore, itwill share its accumulated knowledge as an e xpert engineering firm inphotovoltaic projects , including hybrid solutions with BESS storage systems andwind farms. From pre-feasibility studies, resource and production assessments,hydrological studies, detailed engineering, to comprehensive Owner's Engineeringand Project Management services during construction, the company offers a globalvalue proposition throughout the project lifecycle."We are delighted to return to Intersolar and continue to be at thetechnological forefront," said Andrés Medina, SÓLIDA's Business DevelopmentDirector. "Our commitment to excellence, constant investment in R&D+i, and ouraccumulated know-how from numerous projects around the world enable us topresent ourselves as the reference engineering firm in the sector."Pressekontakt:Anabel Aracil - BD & Marketingmailto:aaracil@solida.com.es(+34) 682 375 574Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175162/5795434OTS: SÓLIDA Renewable Energies