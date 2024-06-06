    checkAd

     73  0 Kommentare CTS EVENTIM Acquires Vivendi’s Festival and International Ticketing Operations

    Vivendi has finalized the sale of its festival and international ticketing operations to CTS EVENTIM for around €300 million, opening new growth avenues for both companies while excluding certain assets.

    Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
    • Completion of the sale of Vivendi's festival and international ticketing activities to CTS EVENTIM - Total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately €300 million - Vivendi's ticketing and festival activities acquired by CTS EVENTIM generated €137 million in revenues in 2023 - Transaction offers new development opportunities to Vivendi's festival portfolio and See Tickets' international activities - Vivendi's performance hall activities, See Tickets France, and Brive Festival are not part of the agreement - CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 22.08.2024.

    The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 80,85EUR and was up +1,63 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.988,85PKT (-0,23 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    CTS Eventim

    +1,57 %
    -2,16 %
    -5,21 %
    +6,53 %
    +14,54 %
    +33,93 %
    +96,40 %
    +254,23 %
    +2.147,91 %
    ISIN:DE0005470306WKN:547030





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CTS EVENTIM Acquires Vivendi’s Festival and International Ticketing Operations Vivendi has finalized the sale of its festival and international ticketing operations to CTS EVENTIM for around €300 million, opening new growth avenues for both companies while excluding certain assets.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer