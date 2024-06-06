Completion of the sale of Vivendi's festival and international ticketing activities to CTS EVENTIM - Total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately €300 million - Vivendi's ticketing and festival activities acquired by CTS EVENTIM generated €137 million in revenues in 2023 - Transaction offers new development opportunities to Vivendi's festival portfolio and See Tickets' international activities - Vivendi's performance hall activities, See Tickets France, and Brive Festival are not part of the agreement - CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 22.08.2024.

The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 80,85EUR and was up +1,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.988,85PKT (-0,23 %).





