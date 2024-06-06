    checkAd

    Original-Research  77  0 Kommentare Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

    • Almonty Industries Inc. von Sphene Capital GmbH analysiert
    • Empfehlung: Kaufen, Zielkurs CAD 2,13 in 36 Monaten
    • Tungsten-Nachfrage steigt durch Verteidigungsausgaben
    Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH

    Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.

    Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc.
    ISIN: CA0203981034

    Reason for the research: Update Report
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 06.06.2024
    Target price: CAD 2,13 (bisher CAD 1,59)
    Target price on sight of: 36 Monate
    Last rating change: -
    Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

    Defence spendings drive tungsten demand
     
    As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, the demand for advanced defence technologies is likely to increase, driving the demand for tungsten armour which is less regulated than depleted uranium and also considered "exportable" by the US government. With the world's longest producing mine (Panasqueira) and the world's largest tungsten deposit (Sangdong) under construction, Almonty is - in our view - very close to becoming the most important global supplier of conflict-free tungsten material. We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's current and future producing assets (Sangdong, Panasqueira, and Los Santos,) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). We calculate a target price of CAD 2.13 per share. With an expected share price performance of 222.7%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

    http://www.more-ir.de/d/30001.pdf

    Contact for questions
    Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
    +49 (152) 31764553
    peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,98 % und einem Kurs von 0,446EUR auf Tradegate (05. Juni 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Sphene Capital


