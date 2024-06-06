Reason for the research: Update Report

Recommendation: Buy

from: 06.06.2024

Target price: CAD 2,13 (bisher CAD 1,59)

Target price on sight of: 36 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Defence spendings drive tungsten demand



As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, the demand for advanced defence technologies is likely to increase, driving the demand for tungsten armour which is less regulated than depleted uranium and also considered "exportable" by the US government. With the world's longest producing mine (Panasqueira) and the world's largest tungsten deposit (Sangdong) under construction, Almonty is - in our view - very close to becoming the most important global supplier of conflict-free tungsten material. We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's current and future producing assets (Sangdong, Panasqueira, and Los Santos,) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). We calculate a target price of CAD 2.13 per share. With an expected share price performance of 222.7%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/30001.pdf



Contact for questions

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,98 % und einem Kurs von 0,446EUR auf Tradegate (05. Juni 2024, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.



