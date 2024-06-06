Berlin (ots) - European largest economy generated and fed into the national grid

121.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the first quarter of 2024.



Renewables accounted for 58.4 percent of all electricity produced in Germany in

the first three months of this year. That is more than for any quarter since

statistics of this sort began to be collected in 2018.







The amount of conventionally produced electricity declined by 25.4 percent and

represented 41.6 percent of national power generation.



Wind power recorded an annual increase of five billion kilowatt hours or 12

percent, accounting for 38.5 percent of Germany electricity. Solar power

production rose by 1.4 billion kilowatt hours (+21 percent) and comprised 6.6

percent of Germany's national electricity.



"Never before has so much renewably generated energy been produced and fed into

the grid in Germany," says Germany Trade & Invest Director of Energy, Building

and Environmental Technologies Thomas Grigoleit. "Almost 60 percent

climate-friendly electricity shows that the expansion of wind and solar

capacities continues to bear fruit, and that Germany is on the way toward

climate neutrality.



Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international

business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate

Change. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German

companies do business abroad.



