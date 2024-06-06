    checkAd

     57  0 Kommentare Germany Sets Quarterly Record for Renewable Energy Generation

    Berlin (ots) - European largest economy generated and fed into the national grid
    121.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the first quarter of 2024.

    Renewables accounted for 58.4 percent of all electricity produced in Germany in
    the first three months of this year. That is more than for any quarter since
    statistics of this sort began to be collected in 2018.

    The 121.5 billion kilowatt hours represented an annual increase of 11.6 percent.
    The amount of conventionally produced electricity declined by 25.4 percent and
    represented 41.6 percent of national power generation.

    Wind power recorded an annual increase of five billion kilowatt hours or 12
    percent, accounting for 38.5 percent of Germany electricity. Solar power
    production rose by 1.4 billion kilowatt hours (+21 percent) and comprised 6.6
    percent of Germany's national electricity.

    "Never before has so much renewably generated energy been produced and fed into
    the grid in Germany," says Germany Trade & Invest Director of Energy, Building
    and Environmental Technologies Thomas Grigoleit. "Almost 60 percent
    climate-friendly electricity shows that the expansion of wind and solar
    capacities continues to bear fruit, and that Germany is on the way toward
    climate neutrality.

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Change. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin, Germany
    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5795691
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Germany Sets Quarterly Record for Renewable Energy Generation European largest economy generated and fed into the national grid 121.5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the first quarter of 2024. Renewables accounted for 58.4 percent of all electricity produced in Germany in the first three months of …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer