Basel, Switzerland (ots) - This relationship aims to advance Bayer's commitment

to ensure 100% of product packaging is recycle-ready or reusable by 2030



Bayer has launched a strategic collaboration with PAPACKS to develop fiber-based

packaging, as an alternative to using traditional plastic packaging for some of

the company's Consumer Health products, which include brands like Aspirin,

Bepanthen and Claritin. This is a step forward in Bayer's commitment to ensure

100% of the packaging used in their self-care products contribute to the

circular economy and are recycle-ready or reusable by 2030.





The collaboration aims to develop biodegradable, pulp-based packaging made fromresponsible virgin fibers, featuring PAPACK's moulded pulp technology that usesmaterials derived from renewable sources and a plant-based coating."Reducing plastic utilization is one of the greatest challenges of our industry,so we're proud to join forces with PAPACKS to accelerate progress towards usingeco-friendly, renewable sources for our packaging," said Jesse DelGigante,Director, Global Packaging Innovation for Bayer's Consumer Health division."This collaboration is a strong step forward in our sustainable packagingjourney.""We're looking forward to the challenge of combining our unique pulp technologywith plant-based coating with the rigorous standards mandated by regulatoryagencies for over-the-counter medicines," said Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO ofPapacks. "We expect this collaboration to help redefine packaging standards forthe industry."As a part of Bayer's commitment to advance sustainable packaging solutions, thiscollaboration with PAPACKS follows the recent announcement that the company hasjoined the Blister Pack Collective to reduce single-use plastics in healthcarepackaging.About PAPACKSPAPACKS is a leading producer of moulded pulp packaging solutions, specializingin eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Committed tosustainability and innovation, PAPACKS develops cutting-edge solutions,utilizing biodegradable materials derived from renewable sources and featuring aplant-based coating, with a focus on environmental responsibility. For moreinformation, go to http://www.papacks.comAbout Bayer Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the lifescience fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Healthfor all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed tohelp people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the majorchallenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer iscommitted to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impactwith its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earningpower and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands fortrust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Groupemployed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expensesbefore special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go tohttp://www.bayer.com/ .Contact:Manuel Leibrock, CMO / PAPACKS®, mailto:presse@papacks.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125522/5795719OTS: PAPACKS Sales GmbH