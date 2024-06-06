Bayer Collaborates with PAPACKS to Co-create Alternative-to-Plastic Packaging for Consumer Health Products (FOTO)
Basel, Switzerland (ots) - This relationship aims to advance Bayer's commitment
to ensure 100% of product packaging is recycle-ready or reusable by 2030
Bayer has launched a strategic collaboration with PAPACKS to develop fiber-based
packaging, as an alternative to using traditional plastic packaging for some of
the company's Consumer Health products, which include brands like Aspirin,
Bepanthen and Claritin. This is a step forward in Bayer's commitment to ensure
100% of the packaging used in their self-care products contribute to the
circular economy and are recycle-ready or reusable by 2030.
The collaboration aims to develop biodegradable, pulp-based packaging made from
responsible virgin fibers, featuring PAPACK's moulded pulp technology that uses
materials derived from renewable sources and a plant-based coating.
"Reducing plastic utilization is one of the greatest challenges of our industry,
so we're proud to join forces with PAPACKS to accelerate progress towards using
eco-friendly, renewable sources for our packaging," said Jesse DelGigante,
Director, Global Packaging Innovation for Bayer's Consumer Health division.
"This collaboration is a strong step forward in our sustainable packaging
journey."
"We're looking forward to the challenge of combining our unique pulp technology
with plant-based coating with the rigorous standards mandated by regulatory
agencies for over-the-counter medicines," said Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO of
Papacks. "We expect this collaboration to help redefine packaging standards for
the industry."
As a part of Bayer's commitment to advance sustainable packaging solutions, this
collaboration with PAPACKS follows the recent announcement that the company has
joined the Blister Pack Collective to reduce single-use plastics in healthcare
packaging.
About PAPACKS
PAPACKS is a leading producer of moulded pulp packaging solutions, specializing
in eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Committed to
sustainability and innovation, PAPACKS develops cutting-edge solutions,
utilizing biodegradable materials derived from renewable sources and featuring a
plant-based coating, with a focus on environmental responsibility. For more
information, go to http://www.papacks.com
About Bayer Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life
science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health
for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to
help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major
challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is
committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact
with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning
power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for
trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group
employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses
before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to
http://www.bayer.com/ .
Contact:
Manuel Leibrock, CMO / PAPACKS®, mailto:presse@papacks.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125522/5795719
OTS: PAPACKS Sales GmbH
