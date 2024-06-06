    checkAd

     49  0 Kommentare Bayer Collaborates with PAPACKS to Co-create Alternative-to-Plastic Packaging for Consumer Health Products (FOTO)

    Basel, Switzerland (ots) - This relationship aims to advance Bayer's commitment
    to ensure 100% of product packaging is recycle-ready or reusable by 2030

    Bayer has launched a strategic collaboration with PAPACKS to develop fiber-based
    packaging, as an alternative to using traditional plastic packaging for some of
    the company's Consumer Health products, which include brands like Aspirin,
    Bepanthen and Claritin. This is a step forward in Bayer's commitment to ensure
    100% of the packaging used in their self-care products contribute to the
    circular economy and are recycle-ready or reusable by 2030.

    The collaboration aims to develop biodegradable, pulp-based packaging made from
    responsible virgin fibers, featuring PAPACK's moulded pulp technology that uses
    materials derived from renewable sources and a plant-based coating.

    "Reducing plastic utilization is one of the greatest challenges of our industry,
    so we're proud to join forces with PAPACKS to accelerate progress towards using
    eco-friendly, renewable sources for our packaging," said Jesse DelGigante,
    Director, Global Packaging Innovation for Bayer's Consumer Health division.
    "This collaboration is a strong step forward in our sustainable packaging
    journey."

    "We're looking forward to the challenge of combining our unique pulp technology
    with plant-based coating with the rigorous standards mandated by regulatory
    agencies for over-the-counter medicines," said Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO of
    Papacks. "We expect this collaboration to help redefine packaging standards for
    the industry."

    As a part of Bayer's commitment to advance sustainable packaging solutions, this
    collaboration with PAPACKS follows the recent announcement that the company has
    joined the Blister Pack Collective to reduce single-use plastics in healthcare
    packaging.

    About PAPACKS

    PAPACKS is a leading producer of moulded pulp packaging solutions, specializing
    in eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Committed to
    sustainability and innovation, PAPACKS develops cutting-edge solutions,
    utilizing biodegradable materials derived from renewable sources and featuring a
    plant-based coating, with a focus on environmental responsibility. For more
    information, go to http://www.papacks.com

    About Bayer Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life
    science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health
    for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to
    help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major
    challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is
    committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact
    with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning
    power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for
    trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group
    employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses
    before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to
    http://www.bayer.com/ .

    Contact:

    Manuel Leibrock, CMO / PAPACKS®, mailto:presse@papacks.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125522/5795719
    OTS: PAPACKS Sales GmbH



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Bayer Collaborates with PAPACKS to Co-create Alternative-to-Plastic Packaging for Consumer Health Products (FOTO) This relationship aims to advance Bayer's commitment to ensure 100% of product packaging is recycle-ready or reusable by 2030 Bayer has launched a strategic collaboration with PAPACKS to develop fiber-based packaging, as an alternative to using …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer