Francotyp-Postalia Holding Unveils Impressive Q1 2024 Results
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG saw a mixed start to 2024, with a notable rise in SaaS revenue but overall declines in earnings and total revenue. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its forecast.
- Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG increased its revenue from SaaS solutions in Q1 2024, but overall revenue and earnings declined.
- Consolidated revenue was EUR 59.7 million, a 6.4% decrease from the previous year, and EBITDA was EUR 6.6 million, a 24.1% decrease.
- Free cash flow increased to EUR 9.1 million, and net debt was reduced to EUR 5.8 million.
- Revenue in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area fell by 5.7%, and the Mail Services division saw a 6.4% drop in revenue.
- Digital Business Solutions revenue declined by 9.9%, but SaaS-based solutions saw a 40% increase.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2024, expecting revenue and EBITDA to be at or slightly below the previous year's level.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 07.06.2024.
The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,7500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
