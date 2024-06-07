Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG increased its revenue from SaaS solutions in Q1 2024, but overall revenue and earnings declined.

Consolidated revenue was EUR 59.7 million, a 6.4% decrease from the previous year, and EBITDA was EUR 6.6 million, a 24.1% decrease.

Free cash flow increased to EUR 9.1 million, and net debt was reduced to EUR 5.8 million.

Revenue in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area fell by 5.7%, and the Mail Services division saw a 6.4% drop in revenue.

Digital Business Solutions revenue declined by 9.9%, but SaaS-based solutions saw a 40% increase.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2024, expecting revenue and EBITDA to be at or slightly below the previous year's level.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 07.06.2024.

The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,7500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





