     Francotyp-Postalia Holding Unveils Impressive Q1 2024 Results

    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG saw a mixed start to 2024, with a notable rise in SaaS revenue but overall declines in earnings and total revenue. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its forecast.

    • Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG increased its revenue from SaaS solutions in Q1 2024, but overall revenue and earnings declined.
    • Consolidated revenue was EUR 59.7 million, a 6.4% decrease from the previous year, and EBITDA was EUR 6.6 million, a 24.1% decrease.
    • Free cash flow increased to EUR 9.1 million, and net debt was reduced to EUR 5.8 million.
    • Revenue in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions area fell by 5.7%, and the Mail Services division saw a 6.4% drop in revenue.
    • Digital Business Solutions revenue declined by 9.9%, but SaaS-based solutions saw a 40% increase.
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2024, expecting revenue and EBITDA to be at or slightly below the previous year's level.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Francotyp-Postalia Holding is on 07.06.2024.

    The price of Francotyp-Postalia Holding at the time of the news was 2,7500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Francotyp-Postalia Holding

    +1,48 %
    +7,87 %
    +4,58 %
    +3,01 %
    -18,93 %
    -5,19 %
    -21,04 %
    -41,15 %
    -83,88 %
