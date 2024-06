Brick Award 24 honors international pioneers in brick architecture.

Jury of renowned architects selected five winning projects from 743 entries across 54 countries.

The award categories include "Feeling at home", "Living together", "Working together", "Sharing public spaces", and "Building outside the box".

The grand prize was awarded to Níall McLaughlin Architects for their "International Rugby Experience" project in Limerick.

The total prize money is €27,000, with €7,000 for the grand prize winner and €5,000 for each category winner.

Wienerberger publishes a book titled "BRICK 24" featuring the 50 shortlisted projects and five essays on contemporary brick architecture.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 34,20EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.