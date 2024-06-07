InTiCa Systems SE: 2023 Annual Report Confirms Estimates – Must-Read Insights!
In 2023, InTiCa Systems SE faced a challenging year with group sales dipping to EUR 86.9 million from the previous year's EUR 90.7 million. Despite this, strategic management helped achieve a modest operating profit.
- Group sales for InTiCa Systems SE in 2023 were EUR 86.9 million, a decrease from the previous year's EUR 90.7 million
- The EBIT margin for 2023 was 0.3%, down from 2.6% in 2022
- Orders on hand as of December 31, 2023, were EUR 99.3 million, compared to EUR 94.7 million in 2022
- InTiCa Systems managed to keep the drop in sales to 4.3% and generate a small operating profit through lean management and strong performance in the Industry & Infrastructure segment
- The financial results showed a decrease in EBITDA and EBIT margins due to rising costs and high material prices
- The outlook for 2024 predicts Group sales between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 95.0 million, with an EBIT margin between 0.0% and 2.5%, and a focus on optimizing material cost ratios and maintaining stable equity ratios.
The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 3,8000EUR and was up +2,43 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
-2,62 %
-9,27 %
-14,29 %
-50,40 %
-77,86 %
-31,11 %
-9,27 %
-38,28 %
ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte