Group sales for InTiCa Systems SE in 2023 were EUR 86.9 million, a decrease from the previous year's EUR 90.7 million

The EBIT margin for 2023 was 0.3%, down from 2.6% in 2022

Orders on hand as of December 31, 2023, were EUR 99.3 million, compared to EUR 94.7 million in 2022

InTiCa Systems managed to keep the drop in sales to 4.3% and generate a small operating profit through lean management and strong performance in the Industry & Infrastructure segment

The financial results showed a decrease in EBITDA and EBIT margins due to rising costs and high material prices

The outlook for 2024 predicts Group sales between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 95.0 million, with an EBIT margin between 0.0% and 2.5%, and a focus on optimizing material cost ratios and maintaining stable equity ratios.

