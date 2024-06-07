Don't Miss: Porsche AG's Exciting 2024 Annual General Meeting!
Porsche AG revamps its product lineup and announces a dividend boost, reflecting a strong 2023 and a promising 2024. Chairman Oliver Blume outlines ambitious long-term goals and a significant profit-sharing plan.
Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
- Porsche AG updates product range and doubles dividends
- Chairman Oliver Blume highlights successful 2023 and optimistic outlook for 2024
- Dividend proposal for 2023 financial year is 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share
- Proposal to pay shareholders around 50% of Group profit after tax in the medium term
- Re-election of shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board proposed
- Porsche confirms long-term forecasts, aiming for a Group operating return on sales of more than 20% in the long term
The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 75,57EUR and was down -1,15 % compared with the previous day.
20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.516,00PKT (-0,62 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-0,76 %
+0,19 %
-11,07 %
-9,49 %
-35,49 %
-8,51 %
ISIN:DE000PAG9113WKN:PAG911
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte