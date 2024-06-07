Porsche AG updates product range and doubles dividends

Chairman Oliver Blume highlights successful 2023 and optimistic outlook for 2024

Dividend proposal for 2023 financial year is 2.30 euros per ordinary share and 2.31 euros per preferred share

Proposal to pay shareholders around 50% of Group profit after tax in the medium term

Re-election of shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board proposed

Porsche confirms long-term forecasts, aiming for a Group operating return on sales of more than 20% in the long term

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 75,57EUR and was down -1,15 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.516,00PKT (-0,62 %).





