Incoming orders at HEIDELBERG recover thanks to successful drupa - short-time working to end in June (FOTO)
- Customers from around the world visited HEIDELBERG stand
- Packed shows covered full range of solutions
- Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly important
- International sales contracts underline success of trade show participation
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is very pleased with its showing at
the drupa trade fair in Düsseldorf. The company's stand attracted a great deal
of interest from customers around the world, who also invested in the
innovations on show. The large number of orders placed during the event has led
to a recovery in incoming orders at HEIDELBERG at the start of financial year
2024/2025 and, consequently, to higher capacity utilization in production. Short
time working at the German sites will end as early as June 2024.
"Our drupa team won over customers with a fabulous stand and future-proof
innovations. The positive spirit among customers and staff alike was simply
mind-blowing," says a delighted Dr. David Schmedding, Head of Sales and
Marketing at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Board Member for Sales and
Service with effect from July 1. "HEIDELBERG is a true partner of the printing
and packaging industry. The large number of orders placed across all
technologies during the trade show emphasizes our customers' trust in the
company as a leading system provider," he adds.
Daily presentations focused on numerous innovations in commercial and packaging
printing, demonstrating how customers can use state-of-the-art technologies to
harness and develop their business potential to optimum effect. "We offer the
entire spectrum - from toner to inkjet and from offset to flexo printing - all
controlled from a common Prinect workflow," continues Schmedding.
The company is aiming to use the collaboration with Canon that was announced at
drupa to leverage its growth potential in inkjet printing. Orders in the
mid-double-digit range have already been placed for the new Jetfire 50 inkjet
system from HEIDELBERG. The main purpose of the newly unveiled product portfolio
is to address the growing demand in the commercial printing sector for
industrial production based on inkjet technology. With the Gallus Labelfire and
the Gallus One for label printing, HEIDELBERG has already proved it can provide
successful inkjet solutions for industrial applications.
Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly important
HEIDELBERG also used drupa to showcase end-to-end solutions based on a single
system supporting both offset and digital printing. This capability ensures
maximum flexibility and cost-effectiveness, especially in the commercial sector.
