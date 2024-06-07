Heidelberg (ots) -



- Customers from around the world visited HEIDELBERG stand

- Packed shows covered full range of solutions

- Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly important

- International sales contracts underline success of trade show participation



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is very pleased with its showing at

the drupa trade fair in Düsseldorf. The company's stand attracted a great deal

of interest from customers around the world, who also invested in the

innovations on show. The large number of orders placed during the event has led

to a recovery in incoming orders at HEIDELBERG at the start of financial year

2024/2025 and, consequently, to higher capacity utilization in production. Short

time working at the German sites will end as early as June 2024.





"Our drupa team won over customers with a fabulous stand and future-proofinnovations. The positive spirit among customers and staff alike was simplymind-blowing," says a delighted Dr. David Schmedding, Head of Sales andMarketing at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Board Member for Sales andService with effect from July 1. "HEIDELBERG is a true partner of the printingand packaging industry. The large number of orders placed across alltechnologies during the trade show emphasizes our customers' trust in thecompany as a leading system provider," he adds.Daily presentations focused on numerous innovations in commercial and packagingprinting, demonstrating how customers can use state-of-the-art technologies toharness and develop their business potential to optimum effect. "We offer theentire spectrum - from toner to inkjet and from offset to flexo printing - allcontrolled from a common Prinect workflow," continues Schmedding.The company is aiming to use the collaboration with Canon that was announced atdrupa to leverage its growth potential in inkjet printing. Orders in themid-double-digit range have already been placed for the new Jetfire 50 inkjetsystem from HEIDELBERG. The main purpose of the newly unveiled product portfoliois to address the growing demand in the commercial printing sector forindustrial production based on inkjet technology. With the Gallus Labelfire andthe Gallus One for label printing, HEIDELBERG has already proved it can providesuccessful inkjet solutions for industrial applications.Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly importantHEIDELBERG also used drupa to showcase end-to-end solutions based on a singlesystem supporting both offset and digital printing. This capability ensuresmaximum flexibility and cost-effectiveness, especially in the commercial sector.