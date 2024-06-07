    checkAd

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - Customers from around the world visited HEIDELBERG stand
    - Packed shows covered full range of solutions
    - Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly important
    - International sales contracts underline success of trade show participation

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is very pleased with its showing at
    the drupa trade fair in Düsseldorf. The company's stand attracted a great deal
    of interest from customers around the world, who also invested in the
    innovations on show. The large number of orders placed during the event has led
    to a recovery in incoming orders at HEIDELBERG at the start of financial year
    2024/2025 and, consequently, to higher capacity utilization in production. Short
    time working at the German sites will end as early as June 2024.

    "Our drupa team won over customers with a fabulous stand and future-proof
    innovations. The positive spirit among customers and staff alike was simply
    mind-blowing," says a delighted Dr. David Schmedding, Head of Sales and
    Marketing at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and Board Member for Sales and
    Service with effect from July 1. "HEIDELBERG is a true partner of the printing
    and packaging industry. The large number of orders placed across all
    technologies during the trade show emphasizes our customers' trust in the
    company as a leading system provider," he adds.

    Daily presentations focused on numerous innovations in commercial and packaging
    printing, demonstrating how customers can use state-of-the-art technologies to
    harness and develop their business potential to optimum effect. "We offer the
    entire spectrum - from toner to inkjet and from offset to flexo printing - all
    controlled from a common Prinect workflow," continues Schmedding.

    The company is aiming to use the collaboration with Canon that was announced at
    drupa to leverage its growth potential in inkjet printing. Orders in the
    mid-double-digit range have already been placed for the new Jetfire 50 inkjet
    system from HEIDELBERG. The main purpose of the newly unveiled product portfolio
    is to address the growing demand in the commercial printing sector for
    industrial production based on inkjet technology. With the Gallus Labelfire and
    the Gallus One for label printing, HEIDELBERG has already proved it can provide
    successful inkjet solutions for industrial applications.

    Integrated offset and digital technologies becoming increasingly important

    HEIDELBERG also used drupa to showcase end-to-end solutions based on a single
    system supporting both offset and digital printing. This capability ensures
    maximum flexibility and cost-effectiveness, especially in the commercial sector.
