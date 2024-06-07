Alzchem received funding of around EUR 850 thousand for three climate projects - The company is working towards climate neutrality by 2033 - Alzchem is implementing measures to save energy, recover heat, and increase efficiency - The company's climate roadmap was presented at the Annual General Meeting in May 2024 - Alzchem is a specialty chemicals company with a focus on sustainability and innovation - The company employs around 1,690 people and generated sales of EUR 540.6 million in 2023

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.08.2024.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 44,80EUR and was up +2,40 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,67 % since publication.





