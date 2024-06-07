Alzchem Group Secures €850K Public Funding for 3 Climate Projects
Alzchem has secured approximately EUR 850 thousand for three climate initiatives, aiming for climate neutrality by 2033. The company, known for its sustainability and innovation, outlined its climate roadmap at the 2024 AGM.
- Alzchem received funding of around EUR 850 thousand for three climate projects - The company is working towards climate neutrality by 2033 - Alzchem is implementing measures to save energy, recover heat, and increase efficiency - The company's climate roadmap was presented at the Annual General Meeting in May 2024 - Alzchem is a specialty chemicals company with a focus on sustainability and innovation - The company employs around 1,690 people and generated sales of EUR 540.6 million in 2023
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 01.08.2024.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 44,80EUR and was up +2,40 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,67 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,83 %
+2,81 %
+2,09 %
+57,35 %
+137,30 %
+77,02 %
+99,55 %
+61,87 %
+48,17 %
ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte