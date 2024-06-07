RLogit 24-S: R-LOGITECH Calls Noteholder Meetings to Extend Bond Maturity
R-LOGITECH is convening noteholder meetings to extend bond maturities and advance the sale of its Thaumas N.V. stake. Lazard will advise on the M&A, with new bonds issued to support the process.
- R-LOGITECH is calling noteholder meetings to extend the maturity of existing bonds and ensure continuation of the sales process for its stake in Thaumas N.V.
- The company is asking holders of its existing 2024 Notes and 2027 Notes to extend the term of the 2024 Notes by two years and amend the terms and conditions of both Notes.
- Investment bank Lazard has been appointed as M&A advisor for the sale of the Company's stake in Thaumas.
- A new bond with a nominal value of EUR 15,000,000 will be issued by RL Holding S.A. to provide additional liquidity for the M&A process.
- The net proceeds from the sale of Thaumas shares will be allocated according to a payment waterfall, with the New Money Bond being paid first.
- An ad-hoc group of noteholders, owning approximately 30% of the Company's bonds, has provided a proposal included in the voting conditions.
The price of RLogit 24 -S at the time of the news was 12,75EUR and was down -7,74 % compared with the previous day.
