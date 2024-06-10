    checkAd

     37  0 Kommentare Energy Transitions Commission says countries can triple climate ambition by COP30

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - If governments reflect today's rapid technological
    progress and existing national, industry and COP28 commitments when setting new
    climate targets

    In its latest briefing, Credible Contributions: Bolder Plans for Higher Climate
    Ambition in the Next Round of NDCs , the ETC calls for industry and government
    collaboration to raise the ambition of the next round of Nationally Determined
    Contributions (NDCs) by COP30. If we are to limit the impact of climate change,
    NDCs can and must reflect technical potential and reinforce existing progress by
    setting more ambitious targets with stronger links to national policies. By
    setting a clear direction of travel and reducing uncertainty, the next round of
    NDCs can further accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies.

    Since the Paris Agreement was signed at COP21, countries are required to submit
    and ratchet up national climate pledges every five years. The next submission is
    due next year. These NDCs, as they are known, serve as high-level roadmaps for
    national climate action by establishing targets for emissions reductions over
    10-year periods. Success in the low-carbon transition to date has been driven by
    industry's response to government targets - accelerating deployment and driving
    down costs. Industry recognises the opportunity in the next round of NDCs and
    calls on governments to prioritise delivering high-ambition NDCs which will
    provide certainty, unlock investment and accelerate technology deployment.

    Third round of NDCs due in 2025

    Global greenhouse gas emissions are currently at an all-time high (~59
    GtCO2e)[1] and continue to rise. If fully achieved, current NDC targets set in
    2020 are only expected to deliver ~6 GtCO2e of emissions savings per year by
    2035. This figure is far from the ~23-30 GtCO2e reduction required by 2035 for a
    1.5°C-aligned pathway.

    According to the ETC, if governments reflect existing policy commitments made at
    COP28 and at national level, and the latest technological progress in the next
    round of NDCs, overall ambition levels could almost triple. This would achieve
    ~18 GtCO2e of mitigation per year in 2035 and put the world on a trajectory to
    limit warming to 2°C.

    Rapid progress is being made. Many core technologies of the energy transition
    have already reached tipping points for self-reinforcing growth and strong
    national policies support the acceleration of manufacturing and deployment
    around the world. For example, new wind and solar installations now meet over
    90% of global power demand growth. Electric vehicles now make up 18% of global
    passenger vehicle sales and as much as 20% and 40% of sales in Europe and China
