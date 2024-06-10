Energy Transitions Commission says countries can triple climate ambition by COP30
London (ots/PRNewswire) - If governments reflect today's rapid technological
progress and existing national, industry and COP28 commitments when setting new
climate targets
In its latest briefing, Credible Contributions: Bolder Plans for Higher Climate
Ambition in the Next Round of NDCs , the ETC calls for industry and government
collaboration to raise the ambition of the next round of Nationally Determined
Contributions (NDCs) by COP30. If we are to limit the impact of climate change,
NDCs can and must reflect technical potential and reinforce existing progress by
setting more ambitious targets with stronger links to national policies. By
setting a clear direction of travel and reducing uncertainty, the next round of
NDCs can further accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies.
Since the Paris Agreement was signed at COP21, countries are required to submit
and ratchet up national climate pledges every five years. The next submission is
due next year. These NDCs, as they are known, serve as high-level roadmaps for
national climate action by establishing targets for emissions reductions over
10-year periods. Success in the low-carbon transition to date has been driven by
industry's response to government targets - accelerating deployment and driving
down costs. Industry recognises the opportunity in the next round of NDCs and
calls on governments to prioritise delivering high-ambition NDCs which will
provide certainty, unlock investment and accelerate technology deployment.
Third round of NDCs due in 2025
Global greenhouse gas emissions are currently at an all-time high (~59
GtCO2e)[1] and continue to rise. If fully achieved, current NDC targets set in
2020 are only expected to deliver ~6 GtCO2e of emissions savings per year by
2035. This figure is far from the ~23-30 GtCO2e reduction required by 2035 for a
1.5°C-aligned pathway.
According to the ETC, if governments reflect existing policy commitments made at
COP28 and at national level, and the latest technological progress in the next
round of NDCs, overall ambition levels could almost triple. This would achieve
~18 GtCO2e of mitigation per year in 2035 and put the world on a trajectory to
limit warming to 2°C.
Rapid progress is being made. Many core technologies of the energy transition
have already reached tipping points for self-reinforcing growth and strong
national policies support the acceleration of manufacturing and deployment
around the world. For example, new wind and solar installations now meet over
90% of global power demand growth. Electric vehicles now make up 18% of global
passenger vehicle sales and as much as 20% and 40% of sales in Europe and China
