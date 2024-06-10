London (ots/PRNewswire) - If governments reflect today's rapid technological

progress and existing national, industry and COP28 commitments when setting new

climate targets



In its latest briefing, Credible Contributions: Bolder Plans for Higher Climate

Ambition in the Next Round of NDCs , the ETC calls for industry and government

collaboration to raise the ambition of the next round of Nationally Determined

Contributions (NDCs) by COP30. If we are to limit the impact of climate change,

NDCs can and must reflect technical potential and reinforce existing progress by

setting more ambitious targets with stronger links to national policies. By

setting a clear direction of travel and reducing uncertainty, the next round of

NDCs can further accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies.





Since the Paris Agreement was signed at COP21, countries are required to submitand ratchet up national climate pledges every five years. The next submission isdue next year. These NDCs, as they are known, serve as high-level roadmaps fornational climate action by establishing targets for emissions reductions over10-year periods. Success in the low-carbon transition to date has been driven byindustry's response to government targets - accelerating deployment and drivingdown costs. Industry recognises the opportunity in the next round of NDCs andcalls on governments to prioritise delivering high-ambition NDCs which willprovide certainty, unlock investment and accelerate technology deployment.Third round of NDCs due in 2025Global greenhouse gas emissions are currently at an all-time high (~59GtCO2e)[1] and continue to rise. If fully achieved, current NDC targets set in2020 are only expected to deliver ~6 GtCO2e of emissions savings per year by2035. This figure is far from the ~23-30 GtCO2e reduction required by 2035 for a1.5°C-aligned pathway.According to the ETC, if governments reflect existing policy commitments made atCOP28 and at national level, and the latest technological progress in the nextround of NDCs, overall ambition levels could almost triple. This would achieve~18 GtCO2e of mitigation per year in 2035 and put the world on a trajectory tolimit warming to 2°C.Rapid progress is being made. Many core technologies of the energy transitionhave already reached tipping points for self-reinforcing growth and strongnational policies support the acceleration of manufacturing and deploymentaround the world. For example, new wind and solar installations now meet over90% of global power demand growth. Electric vehicles now make up 18% of globalpassenger vehicle sales and as much as 20% and 40% of sales in Europe and China